Astros Sending Four Injured Starters to Corpus Christi to Rehab in Same Game

For Houston Astros fans in Corpus Christi who would like to get some autographs from some Major League players, Sunday is not a day to be late.

The Corpus Christi Hooks, the Astros’ Double-A affiliate, will wrap up a series with Midland on Sunday at 6:35 PM central time. In that game, four injured Astros will play rehab games, per MLB.com.

It's a list of players the Astros need, including starting pitcher Hunter Brown, closer Josh Hader, outfielder Joey Loperfido and outfielder Taylor Trammell. It's not clear how long any of them will play, but having four Major League players in the same rehab game is unusual.

Astros Rehabbing in Corpus Christi

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Brown is likely to start the game. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 2 with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain. He was then transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 9 to make room on the 40-man roster. Players on the 60-day IL don’t count against the 40-man roster and his 60-day move is retroactive to his 15-day move.

Houston his hopeful Brown can re-join the rotation sometime in June. Sunday will be his first injury rehab game, and the Astros believe he’ll need three or four turns before activation.

He was 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA in two starts before the injury.

Hader has been on the IL all season with left biceps tendinitis. He is also on the 60-day IL, but he was put on the IL on March 25, so his window for activation is approaching. He’s already pitched six games on his minor league rehab assignment and is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA. He has nine strikeouts and one walk in six innings. The right-hander is closing on returning to the team, perhaps in early June.

He missed the last two months of last season with a left shoulder strain. His return would solidify the back end of the Astros’ bullpen, where has 62 saves since joining the Astros in 2024.

The Astros re-acquired their former top prospect from the Toronto Blue Jays late in the offseason to shore up their outfield situation. He was slashing .276/.348/.362 with seven RBI before he went on the 10-day IL on April 19 with a right quad strain. His rehab has been slower than expected and Sunday will be his first rehab game.

Trammell played 10 games with Houston and slashed .345/.424/.448 before he was placed on the 10-day IL on April 21 with a left groin strain. He is closer to a return than Loperfido as he’s played two rehab games with Corpus Christi going into Saturday’s action and has two hits in eight at-bats.