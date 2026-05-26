Astros Make Three Outfield Moves as Baez Era Ends and Trammell Returns

The Houston Astros are making moves before taking on the Texas Rangers in the second game of a four-game series. On Tuesday, the Astros made three outfield roster moves: optioned Zach Cole to Triple-A Sugar Land, reinstated Taylor Trammell from the 10-day IL, and released Luis Baez.

Baez was once a prospect who carried one of the organization’s highest price tags.

The transactions came after the Astros commanding win against the Rangers on Monday evening of 9-0. A shutout on the Rangers home field, Globe Life Arena.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/5ehs89nr88 — Houston Astros (@astros) May 26, 2026

The offense showed up and the pitchers did their jobs. Yordan Alvarez just continues to do what he does. He blasted his 16th home run of the season in the fourth off Rangers starter Kumar Rocker. Christian Walker took to the batter’s box in the seventh and smashed his 15th home run on the season.

Nick Allen went 2-for-5 with two RBI, Christian Vazquez added two more hits and an RBI and Jeremy Pena stole a base and scored twice. It was a good night for the offense.

Shota Imai held Texas scoreless over six innings. He did walk four but never allowed a run. After a rough start, the organization was sure glad to see this. His record now goes to 2-2 on the season.

Allowing Cole Time to Rebuild

Zach Cole | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After the incredible win on Monday, the Astros made the decision to option Cole. The 25-year-old has taken the field 18 times for the team so far this year but things have not gone as planned.

He is batting just .157 with three home runs and eight RBI over 51 at-bats. He has a .542 OPS. The young gun from Ball State has the power, but he is lacking on contact.

Some more time to refine some skills at the Triple-A level is likely just what he needs. He was Houston’s 2025 Minor League Player of the Year after posting a .917 OPS between Double and Triple-A ball.

Trammell will have no problem stepping up to fill that need. A Grade 2 left groin strain landed him on the IL early in the season. Prior to his stint on the IL, Trammell was slashing .345/.424/.448 for an .872 OPS. He did all of this across 10 games.

If Trammell steps right back into those shoes, this Trammell-Cole swap will look like gold in hindsight.

End of the Baez Experiment

The most significant move was the release of Luis Baez. He was a highly touted 2022 international signing who received a $1.3 million bonus. At points, he ranked as high as No. 2 on the organization’s prospect lists.

Unfortunately, he just has not been able to make the transition to the upper levels. He had a severe regression in 2026. After posting a .644 OPS in Double-A in 2025, things have gone downhill fast.

He is slashing .177/.221/.219 for a .440 OPS in 27 games and 96 at-bats. He has also struck out 25 times against just six walks. For Houston, the upside just wasn’t there, and it decided it was time to cut ties. At just 23 years old, Baez will land somewhere and hopefully find his footing in the MLB.