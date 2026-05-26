Astros Manager Joe Espada Didn't Mince Words Following No-Hitter Against Rangers

When spring training started for the Houston Astros in February, there were questions surrounding the catching position. In early March, right before the World Baseball Classic, general manager Dana Brown signed one of the top remaining free agents behind the plate, Christian Vazquez, to a minor league deal.

If there is one organization that has knowledge of what Vazquez can bring to the table, it's the Astros. At the trade deadline in 2022, he was acquired from the Boston Red Sox and played a big part in Houston winning the World Series that fall. After signing in free agency with the Minnesota Twins for three seasons. The 35-year-old re-signing gave manager Joe Espada more options behind the plate.

Vazquez has been known as a catcher who is one of the best in the majors at handling a pitching staff during games. In a season where injuries have devastated the Astros rotation, Espada has needed to lean on Vazquez even more. All of that paid off on Monday night against the Texas Rangers.

Houston has had little go right in 2026 after beginning the season 5-2, which included a sweep of the Red Sox at home.

Tatsuya Imai, who was signed over the winter as a free agent, is working his way back from the injured list. In his third start back against the Texas Rangers, he combined with two other pitchers for a no-hitter on Monday night in a 9-0 win in Arlington.

After the game, Espada didn't beat around the bush about Vazquez and the role he played in a memorable night.

Astros Manager Joe Espada Lauds Christian Vazquez After Combined No-Hitter

Christian Vazquez | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Imai started and threw three pitches shy of 100 in his six innings of work. He battled at times, walking four and striking out just two. Steven Okert worked the seventh inning and Alimber Santa worked the final two innings without giving up a hit. The trio combined for just four strikeouts in the game and limited the hard contact from the Texas lineup. Espada was impressed with Imai, but even more impressed with his veteran catcher.

“He just continued to throw the ball in the zone,” Espada said of Imai. “It wasn’t pretty but it was effective. We have a really good defense. Christian Vázquez again, he continues to press the right buttons and lead our staff.”

It has been a frustrating season for the Astros since the season-opening homestand. However, at times like this, you need to have veterans to lead by example and that is what Vazquez is doing.

Even more important, he's taking charge of the pitchers when he's behind the plate and calling all the right shots. Each passing game shows that re-signing Vazquez was the right move from a catching standpoint.