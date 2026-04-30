Historic Start Continues for Astros Slugger Yordan Alvarez

Things haven't gone well for the Houston Astros to start the 2026 season. After narrowly missing out on the playoffs in 2025, Houston went into Thursday's action sitting at the bottom of the AL West, the worst in the American League.

After nearly a decade of dominance in the junior circuit, it appears as if the Astros' reign is over. They have the worst pitching staff in the league by ERA with a mark of 5.96. The next closest team sits at 5.14.

Despite their pitching staff struggling so mightily, the offense has been a huge brightspot. They have the third best team OPS in baseball at .784. They are getting a career year from Christian Walker, who sits at a 163 OPS+, but the true star at the plate has been DH Yordan Álvarez.

Álvarez's Blazing Hot Start

Houston Astros DH Yordan Álvarez. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Yordan Álvarez is not only the best hitter in baseball to start the 2026 season, but he might be off the best start in Houston's franchise history.

The left-handed slugger currently leads baseball in OBP (.458), slugging percentage (.735), OPS (1.193) and is tied for the league lead in hits (41) and homers (12). He came into Tuesday's action in seventh in baseball in bWAR (1.9) and OPS+ (230).

With his 12th homer of the season in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, Álvarez became the first player in franchise history to hit 12 home runs over the March-April span of the season, according to Francys Romero on X (formerly Twitter)

Álvarez is the leader in the clubhouse for early season MVP consideration. In order for Houston to be successful, Álvarez had to return to form. He's doing his part, but is waiting for the rest of the roster to catch up.

One of the best hitters since he debuted in 2019, both he and the Astros were looking for a bounceback from his performance last season.

The 28-year-old struggled with injury all through last season. He only played in 48 games, posting a career low .797 OPS and 122 OPS+. Normally those would be great numbers for any hitter, but Álvarez is on a different level compared to the rest of the league when it comes to offensive production.

There were some concerns for Álvarez after a rough start to the 2025 season, posting a .646 OPS in his first 29 games before hitting the IL until August with a hand injury.

Needless to say, the concerns have been dispelled. If the Astros are to bounceback this season, it all starts with their DH, who has given them an elite offensive baseline to rely on.