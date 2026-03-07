Astros Bringing Back Former World Series Champion for Much-Needed Reunion

When the Houston Astros lost catcher Victor Caratini in free agency to the Minnesota Twins, that left an opening for a reliable backup for Yainer Diaz. Currently, the Astros have César Salazar and Carlos Perez in camp, but they were rumored to be looking for another player to bring in to create more competition.

The options were getting thin for general manager Dana Brown as spring training began. We are now less than three weeks away from the 2026 season beginning for Houston and on Saturday morning, Brown is bringing back a familiar face to camp in veteran Christian Vázquez.

Astros Sign Former Catcher Christian Vázquez To Minor League Deal

Christian Vazquez | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Vázquez spent only a couple of months with the Astros in 2022 following a trade from the Boston Red Sox at the deadline, but it was a memorable couple of months. In 35 games, the 35-year-old slashed .250/.278/.308 with one home run and 10 RBIs. However, it was his work behind the play that was valuable in helping Houston win the World Series.

Always known as a very good catcher during his time with the Red Sox, Astros and Twins, Vázquez is also a tremendous leader in the clubhouse as well as behind the plate.

Maybe his most memorable moment in 2022 was Game 4 of the World Series when he caught the combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies. In 17 postseason at-bats that fall, he had four hits and drove in three runs in six games.

It was a bizarre scene at the trade deadline in 2022 for Vázquez at the trade deadline. Boston was in Houston to play the Astros for a three-game series when the trade went down at Minute Maid Park. He had to change locker rooms after the deal was complete that sent Wilyer Abreu and Emmanuel Valdez to the Red Sox. Since cracking the lineup as an everyday outfielder for Boston, Abreu has won two Gold Gloves.

Following the 2022 postseason run, Vázquez left in free agency and signed with Minnesota and spent the last three seasons there. His numbers have fallen off. Last year in just 65 games, the right-hander slashed just .189/.271/.274 with three home runs and 14 driven in.

Vázquez isn't being brought in to be the everyday catcher, but more of a backup option and a chance to be a veteran voice and mentor for the catchers. Anything they get from him offensively if he makes it to Houston will be a bonus, as it will be his ability to call games and being behind the play defensively will be what manager Joe Espada is looking for.