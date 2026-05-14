Top-10 Astros Prospect Delivers First Career Big League Walk-Off

If the 17-27 Houston Astros were looking for some positive momentum, they might have gotten it on Wednesday night thanks to a recently called up prospect.

Zach Cole, the Astros' No. 9 prospect, delivered something of a breakthrough moment in what was his 23rd major league game and eighth since being recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land. Coming up against Seattle Mariners reliever Alex Hoppe in the 10th inning of a 3-3 tie, the 25-year-old sent the Daikin Park faithful home happy by driving in Brice Matthews with an RBI single for the winning run.

Cole Enjoying A Breakthrough Major League Stint in Houston

Houston Astros right fielder Zach Cole | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The walk-off - the first of Cole's major league career - came during a stretch in which the 2022 10th round pick has demonstrated his potential at the big league level. He has slashed an impressive .304/.333/.609 line with two home runs and six RBI, albeit in a small sample size of just eight games.

On Wednesday night against the Mariners, Cole's 10th inning RBI single highlighted what was a 3-for-4 night as he played a central role in snapping the club's four-game losing skid.

To be clear, Cole still has work to do in his quest to become an everyday major league player. The outfielder still needs to work on his approach at the plate, having struck out nine times since being called up while having yet to take a walk this season. That was a problem last season as well, as he struck out 20 times in just 47 at-bats.

Ironically, Cole's call-up back on May 4 seemed a bit premature at the time. The Springfield, Missouri native had struggled so far this year through two short minor league stints. After hitting just .250 over six games at Single-A Fayetteville, he managed just one hit and four strikeouts in three games at Sugar Land.

Prior to this season, however, Cole had already shown the organization what his bat can do. He slashed a dominant .353/.459/.745 line during his first taste of action at the Triple-A level with Sugar Land last season. Upon first being called up with the Astros, he homered off of Atlanta's Hurston Waldrep on the very first pitch of his major league career. Now, the promising outfielder has a new career highlight to go along with that home run.

Cole is currently making a very strong argument to stick around at the big league level. He should continue seeing regular opportunities in the outfield for as long as the likes of Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain), Joey Loperfido (right quad strain) and Taylor Trammell (Grade 2 left groin strain) remain sidelined. The question is whether continued offensive production will be enough to unseat one of the incumbent outfielders.

The walk-off RBI single on Wednesday night provided both Houston and Cole with a much-needed celebratory moment. Now, the up-and-comer must work to ensure that it becomes more than just a moment.