Houston Astros Roster Move Comes With Tough Hunter Brown Injury Update

The Houston Astros got a massive victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, snapping a losing streak and showcasing some dominance on the baseball field. Houston fans haven't seen a game like Friday's that often this season, so they have to soak it in when it happens.

Despite the victory and strong pitching performance from Mike Burrows and the bullpen, the Astros' positivity on making a comeback this season took another hit with the latest news on ace starting pitcher Hunter Brown.

Brown has been sidelined due to a Grade 2 right shoulder strain in April and was placed on the 15-day injured list. With the latest roster update on Saturday, ahead of game two against the Reds, the front office revealed a waiver claim has been made and a corresponding move that no one wanted to see.

Astros Move Brown to 60-Day IL

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) pitches at home. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Houston has claimed outfielder Rhylan Thomas off waivers from their AL West divisional rivals, the Seattle Mariners, and has optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land. To make room on the 40-man roster for Thomas, Brown was moved to the 60-day Injured List.

Now, placing Brown on the 60-day IL doesn't necessarily mean he won't be back to pitch for the Astros this summer, given he's been injured since April 5. What it does mean is that the Astros will need more performances from Burrows and company similar to Friday night's, if they want to keep chipping away at the standings deficit.

Adding Thomas to the roster allows Dana Brown and Joe Espada some insurance within the outfield depth, which was an area of issue going into the 2026 campaign. Thomas made his debut last season with the Mariners, yet he only got eight at-bats and one hit in three games of action.

So far in 31 games in Triple-A in 2026, Thomas has hit .260 with two home runs and nine RBIs, with 11 walks and 12 strikeouts. The former 11th-round pick by the New York Mets in the 2022 MLB Draft has shown he can make contact with the ball, but organizations shouldn't expect too much power.

Across his five seasons in Minor League Baseball, Thomas has hit 18 home runs and holds a .305 AVG, with a .301 AVG in Triple-A across the last three seasons with 15 home runs.

Houston will likely use Thomas if they need some help positionally, as he looks for another opportunity to make an impact in the MLB.