How to Watch Astros' Series Opener vs. Mariners: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

After a brief trip to Cincinnati, the Houston Astros are back home at Daikin Park and are ready to try and make everything right. To do so, they’ll have to take down the Seattle Mariners in a four-game series.

The Astros (16-25) are currently sitting in a tie for last place in the AL West alongside the Los Angeles Angels, but this week’s division matchup with the Mariners provides them with a great opportunity to move up. Because while the record isn’t flashy, the division isn’t either — it’s definitely still up for grabs.

The Mariners currently sit three games above Houston in the standings, meaning a series win would put the Astros right back where they need to be. A series loss, on the other hand, would send the club spiraling down even further than it already is. Houston can’t afford to let that happen.

Here is a breakdown of what is an important game in the early going of the Astros’ season, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Time: 7:10 p.m. CDT

Where: Daikin Park

TV: Astros — Space City Home Network; Mariners — Mariners.TV

Radio: Astros — KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Mariners — Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Pitching Matchup

Houston Astros pitcher Peter Lambert. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Astros: RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 2.42 ERA) vs. Mariners: RHP George Kirby (4-2, 2.94 ERA)

If the Astros are going to begin this series against the Mariners on the right foot, it’ll be because Peter Lambert’s right arm delivered a quality effort. In four starts so far this season, the former standout performer in Japan’s NPB has given the Astros some good innings — none more so than his last time out versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was against the two-time reigning champions that Lambert threw seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits en route to a 2-1 victory.

Long story short, the Astros need him to do that again.

On the other side of the equation is Mariners starter George Kirby. Everybody is familiar with Kirby’s resume. He’s one of the most underrated pitchers in the league and has been a thorn in the side of every team he faces for what seems like forever.

The same can be said for the Astros, as in his last outing against them he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk in what was a 6-2 victory for Seattle.

The long story short for the Mariners is that they want Kirby to do that again.

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OF Taylor Trammell (grade 2 left groin strain), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon).

15-day injured list: OF Jake Meyers (grade 2 right oblique strain), RHP Hunter Brown (grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), SS Jeremy Peña (grade 1 right hamstring strain), LHP Bennett Sousa(left elbow inflammation), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue).

60-day injured list: LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Cristian Javier (grade 2 right shoulder strain), LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis).