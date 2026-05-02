Astros Reveal Game 2 Lineup With Spencer Arrighetti on the Mound

The Houston Astros dropped the series opener on the road against the Boston Red Sox 3-1, as the Houston offense was nowhere to be found in the runs department. Funny enough, the Astros got double-digit hits, but were unable to secure run support for starter Mike Burrows.

But as the saying goes in baseball, you have to have a short memory and refocus for the next game ahead. The Astros need to find a way to get into the win column, as the upcoming opponents are some of the most difficult of the season.

Astros Game 2 Lineup Revealed

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) before a game. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The starting pitching department hasn't been the best for the Astros this season, but one bright spark they've gotten is from Spencer Arrighetti. Arrighetti will take the mound for Houston, looking to blank the Red Sox and continue his string of successful starts.

So far this season, Arrighetti holds a 2.00 ERA in 18 innings of work. His last outing came against the New York Yankees, where he went seven strong innings and allowed one run that came off of an Aaron Judge homer.

Backing Arrigehtti in the lineup today is as follows, as revealed by the Astros organization on X (formerly Twitter).

1. SS Carlos Correa

2. DH Yordan Alvarez

3. 3B Isaac Paredes

4. 1B Christian Walker

5. 2B Jose Altuve

6. C Yainer Diaz

7. CF Brice Matthews

8. RF Cam Smith

9. LF Dustin Harris

The first five hitters in the Houston lineup for Saturday all have the potential to be reasons that the Astros turn their season around. Both Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker are having tremendous power seasons so far, and Carlos Correa has started to look more comfortable at the plate.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after hitting a solo home run. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Getting production for the latter half of the lineup will be what determines if the Astros can secure a victory or not. Brice Matthews is hitting .210 at the plate this season, whereas Cam Smith is hitting .211. Those two players are very important to the success of the Astros as May unfolds.

While a ton of pressure sits on Arrighetti's shoulders to continue his dominance at the mound, manager Joe Espada wouldn't mind if the offense is able to produce some support for his starter.

Following this series with Boston, the Astros will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at home, then will hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Reds before returning to Houston to host the Seattle Mariners.