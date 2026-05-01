Debutant Takes the Mound at Fenway, Astros Lineup Should Lick Chops

The Houston Astros are rolling into Fenway Park on Friday night with a 12-20 record. They are banged up, short-handed, and literally starting to run out of runway. Sometimes, though, the schedule hands you something called a gift, and for the Astros, this feels like that scenario.

A 25-year-old is making his Major League debut for the Boston Red Sox against the banged-up Astros team.

The Opponent: A Prospect With Everything to Prove

Jake Bennett is going to get the ball for Boston, and it will be his first time on the MLB mound. Bennett got the call after Garrett Crochet landed on the IL for Boston.

Bennett has been outstanding at Triple-A Worcester. He has posted a .86 ERA in 21 innings of work with 16 strikeouts, three walks and zero home runs allowed. He shows great command. He is legitimate and a real pitching prospect.

He is also a man who has never thrown a pitch in the Big Leagues, and that matters. This is Fenway Park against a lineup that has a history of pumishing left-handed pitchers.

Boston’s lineup has also experienced its share of injuries. Crochet, Sonny Gray, and Johna Oviedo are all unavailable which made Bennett the next man up. Whether he’s ready or not.

The Matchup Edge to the Astros

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Whether he’s ready or not matters. The Astros are impressive against southpaws so far in 2026. The team carries a wRC+ of 112 and an OPS of .764 when facing a left-hander.

These are numbers that should make Boston nervous about throwing a debutant into the fire. He will face the likes of Carlos Carrea, Yordan Alvarez, Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker who all give Houston the lineup capable of making any MLB pitcher uncomfortable, let alone one making his first appearance.

If the Houston hitters can lock in early, they can do some real damage before allowing the new guy to find his footing.

Burrows Looking to Deliver

Mike Burrows will counter for Houston. He has his own case to make if we are honest.

Burrows was a stand-out in spring training. The right-hander showed some great front-of-the-rotation stuff, but during the season, it has come in flashes rather than consistently.

The Astros are hitting .285 on the road in 2026, which is the second-best in baseball. Fenway should not intimidate Houston at all. If Burrows can hold his own, the Astros have a good opportunity here.

The Bottom Line

The truth is that none of this guarantees a win for Houston. They have a team ERA of 5.96, which is ranked last in baseball. The bullpen has been stretched beyond its limits and they are 12-20 for a reason.

On a night that a rookie is getting his feet wet, this is the chance for the Astros lineup to make a statement.