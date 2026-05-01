Astros Notes: Rotation in Crisis, Espada on Hot Seat, Lambert a Bright Spot

Without question, the Houston Astros are struggling early on in 2026. Injuries just continue to mount, and questions are surrounding the team in multiple places.

The bullpen continues to struggle, and the starting pitchers are starting to return from the injured list, but so far, the future doesn’t look bright - yet.

Joe Espada’s Seat Getting Warm, But Brown Is Standing Pat (For Now)

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The firing of Alex Cora in Boston, followed almost immediately by Rob Thompson in Philadelphia, has put the spotlight on struggling managers. Guess whose name is being brought up now? That’s right, mumblings have started about Joe Espada.

Social media and some news outlets have said his name as the next manager to be fired. Some of it makes sense. This is both Espada and GM Dana Brown’s contract year. That’s real pressure right there. It would fit if Brown made a move in an effort to try to save his own job.

The actual reports coming out of Houston, though, tell a very different story. Brown addressed the rumors directly, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“No. Joe is managing through the injuries. We are all watching what’s going on. The pitching hasn’t been up to par. We’re walking a ton of guys. I can’t start pointing the finger at Joe because we’re walking a ton of guys, and we’re banged up.”

Certainly, there are facts to back this up. The team has 14 players on the injured Iist. That is currently the most in baseball. The entire team isn’t playing bad. In fact, the offense ranks among the top five in runs scored and on-base percentage.

The problems come when you address the pitching staff. Those problems have names.

Hunter Brown has been on the injured list since April 5 with a Grade 2 right shoulder sprain. Tatsuya Imai went on the injured list with arm fatigue on April 13 after not even making it out of the first inning in his last start. Josh Hader was recently moved to the 60-day injured list.

It’s pretty hard to pin that on a manager but with the Astros shouldering a 12-20 record, the runway is getting shorter for all involved.

Imai Hits Bump in His Return

Houston Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The $54 million Japanese right-hander has either been really impressive or, well, really not. There is no middle ground with him, it seems. He recently took the mound during a Double-A Corpus Christi game as part of his rehab.

Things did not go as planned. Again.

Imai was charged with five runs on six hits and three walks over just two innings. He threw 59 pitches in that effort. The team has said he will need at least one more rehab start before Houston will consider activating him again.

One would have to believe this would need to be a very solid outing for that to happen.

There are multiple starters on the injured list, so the team really needs Imai to adjust and find his form, but his first rehab game sure looked like a step backward.

Bolton Back as Houston Scrambles for Pitching

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cody Bolton | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Astros activated Cody Bolton from the 15-day IL Thursday ahead of the doubleheader with the Orioles. Mid-back inflammation is what had him down. He was recently cleared after making a two-inning rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Over the 2025 season, Bolton is holding down a 5.79 ERA over four games, where he has pitched 9.1 innings. So, he may be a body to fill in, but he isn’t going to change the trajectory of the team currently.

Lambert Holding His Own in a Rotation Full of Holes

Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Peter Lambert has been one of the few arms the team can call reliable. In his three starts since being called up on April 17, he’s gone 1-2 with a 3.52 ERA over 15 innings, striking out 19.

His best outing came April 22 in Cleveland when he threw a shutout for six innings. He only allowed three hits and got eight strikeouts. During the doubleheader on Thursday, he contributed 4.1 innings in the first game, where he allowed two runs on two hits.

His walk rate is concerning, but he has the ability to find strikeouts and this staff has a desperate need for someone who can eat up some innings. So far, he has done just that.

Teng Conversion to Rotation Being Considered

Houston Astros pitcher Kai-Wei Teng | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

In January, Kai-Wei Teng was acquired from San Francisco. No one really expected much, as it felt like the Astros should have had plenty of pitching. Little did they know.

Teng has been impressive so far. He has posted a 2.75 ERA in almost 20 innings of work. He has really turned into one of the few bright spots on the staff.

His most recent trip to the mound was his season-high in pitches. He threw 42 pitches over three innings. This could have been a sign about his future and how the team plans to use him.

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Astros Tweets of the Day

The Astros won 11-5. They are 12-20



A five-run outburst in the first inning felt like a catharsis. Lance McCullers Jr. threw six innings. Relatively speaking, the pitching staff escaped the doubleheader in decent shape. Houston out-hit Baltimore 27-12 today. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 30, 2026

Cam Smith sends one over the wall 💪



The @Astros are up 5-0 early in Game 2! pic.twitter.com/blJLePyioZ — MLB (@MLB) April 30, 2026