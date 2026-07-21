Astros Saw Something Better Than the Box Score in Ronel Blanco's Return

A 7.71 ERA tells only part of the story. Ronel Blanco returned from Tommy John surgery with more velocity, sharper breaking pitches, and a higher ceiling than he showed during his breakout season.

Monday night's box score at Daikin Park will show that Blanco allowed four runs in just 4 2/3 innings during his long-awaited return to the Houston Astros rotation. Anyone looking only at the final line will see a modest outing from a pitcher making his first major league appearance since May 2025, when Tommy John surgery interrupted his career.

But that interpretation misses the most important development of the night.

Blanco didn't just prove he was healthy. He returned with a more explosive arm than the one that made him one of baseball's biggest surprises in 2024.

That changes the way his debut should be evaluated.

During that breakout season, Blanco posted a 2.80 ERA, highlighted by his no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays in April. However, much of that success rested on indicators that have historically been difficult to sustain. His 4.15 FIP, .220 BABIP, and 83.6% strand rate suggested that good fortune played nearly as large a role as his talent.

The version of Blanco that faced the Miami Marlins looked different.

His four-seam fastball averaged 94.0 mph and reached 95.3 mph, surpassing the velocity he showed during his best season. His slider also arrived with more power, averaging 86.7 mph, giving his entire arsenal more separation and making it more difficult for hitters to identify his pitches.

Metric

2024 Season

2026 Return

Four-Seam Fastball

93.6 mph 94.0 mph (95.3 max) Slider

86.4 mph 86.7 mph K/9 8.93

15.43 First-Pitch Strike Rate

60.5% 84.0%

That jump in velocity was more than just another statistic. It translated into a swing-and-miss ability Blanco had never displayed before.

He struck out eight of the 19 batters he faced and generated 18 whiffs on just 49 swings, good for an outstanding 36.7% Whiff rate. His secondary pitches were even more impressive. His changeup produced a 42% Called Strike plus Whiff (CSW) rate while generating a 50% Whiff rate, and his curveball reached an exceptional 55% Whiff rate, the kind of numbers associated with legitimate put-away pitches.

For stretches of the game, Blanco wasn't relying on weak contact or defensive support.

He simply overpowered major league hitters.

Perhaps the most encouraging indicator came before the ball was even put in play.

Blanco threw a first-pitch strike to 16 of the 19 hitters he faced, an 84% rate that reflected complete confidence in his reconstructed elbow. Pitchers often regain their velocity before they fully trust it in competition. Blanco showed that confidence from the opening inning by consistently attacking hitters early in the count.

So why did his outing end before the fifth inning?

It wasn't because of his stuff.

It was because of his command.

His Zone Rate finished at just 38%, an understandable figure for a pitcher returning after a 14-month layoff. That inconsistency led to three walks, and when a few pitches drifted back over the middle of the plate, Liam Hicks and Joe Mack made him pay with home runs that dramatically inflated his final line.

That's a familiar pattern for pitchers returning from Tommy John surgery.

Velocity typically returns before command. Rebuilding arm strength is the hardest part of the recovery process, while consistently locating pitches usually comes over the next several starts as pitchers regain feel for their mechanics.

The Results Didn't Reflect the Performance

Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco (56). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Houston activated Blanco alongside Bennett Sousa hoping to add another reliable arm for the stretch run. What the Astros may have found instead was something even more valuable: a starter whose physical ceiling appears higher than it was before surgery—even higher than the version who threw a no-hitter and finished with a 2.80 ERA in 2024.

The box score will record a loss and four earned runs. What the Astros take away from Blanco's return, however, is a far more meaningful conclusion: he came back with a better arm than the one he had before surgery.