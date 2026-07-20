The Astros Got Hunter Brown Back — But Not the Dominant Starter Who Put a Cy Young Within Reach

Hunter Brown returned to the mound without physical limitations. What he has yet to recover is the version of himself that, just one year ago, forced hitters to chase unhittable pitches and established him as one of the American League’s best starters.

His start Sunday against Baltimore provided another reminder.

The Orioles applied pressure early, taking advantage of a double steal in the third inning before chasing the right-hander two innings later. Leody Taveras’ bases-loaded single pushed Houston Astros closer to a 5-2 loss at Daikin Park.

The sequence captured the dilemma facing the Astros’ rotation.

Houston needed the Brown who stabilized every series. Instead, they got a healthy pitcher still trying to rebuild the dominance that carried him to a third-place finish in the 2025 American League Cy Young voting.

The arsenal is still there. His four-seam fastball averages 95.9 mph, and the rest of his repertoire still has enough movement to beat any Major League lineup. What has disappeared is his ability to execute each pitch exactly where he wants.

At first glance, his 3.57 ERA suggests there is little reason for concern. The underlying numbers tell a different story.

The first warning sign appears in his walk rate.

During his outstanding 2025 season, Brown posted a 7.8% BB rate while finishing with a 2.43 ERA. In 2026, that number has nearly doubled to 14.4%.

A jump of that magnitude is rarely explained by bad luck. More often, it points to a pitcher who has yet to fully repeat his mechanics or find a consistent release point.

Hitters Already Adjusting

A year ago, hitters felt pressure to attack early because falling behind against Brown’s breaking pitches often meant facing an impossible at-bat. Now, the approach has changed.

They are more patient. They are letting his toughest pitches go and trusting that, sooner or later, Brown will fall behind in the count or be forced to throw a more hittable strike to avoid another walk.

Metric

2025 2026 BB% 7.8% 14.4% O-Swing%

29.3% 25.1% FIP 3.14 4.77 K/BB 3.61 1.77

That adjustment is reflected in one of the numbers that best explains his profile.

Brown’s O-Swing% has fallen to 25.1%, the lowest mark of his career.

Hitters are no longer chasing pitches outside the strike zone because they understand they do not have to. They can wait. They know Brown will eventually be forced to enter the zone in less favorable situations.

Although his first-pitch strike percentage has remained almost identical, his Zone% has dropped to 44.7%. That decline reduces his margin for error from the beginning of each plate appearance and helps explain why so many counts are now tilting toward the hitter.

Impact Spreading Across Arsenal

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The consequences are beginning to appear throughout his statistical profile.

Brown owns a 4.74 ERA over his last five starts, but the bigger issue goes beyond the runs allowed. His strikeout-to-walk ratio has dropped from 3.61 to 1.77, a decline that summarizes his loss of control better than any other statistic.

The lack of precision has also reduced the effectiveness of one of his best pitches.

His knuckle curve has been his primary weapon for finishing at-bats. When he cannot locate it where he wants, he loses the ability to generate empty swings. As a result, Brown has leaned more heavily on his sinker to stay competitive in counts, an adjustment that reflects survival more than dominance.

None of this means Brown has lost his talent. His velocity continues to return. His pitch movement remains strong. His arsenal is still capable of dominating hitters.

What has not returned is the ability to connect all those tools with the precision that made them so effective.

In today’s game, that difference often separates a Cy Young contender from a starter forced to constantly battle through innings.

The Astros have won three of Brown’s five starts since his return, helped by an offense capable of delivering in key moments. But that cannot be the formula for a team with postseason aspirations. Houston needs Brown to control at-bats again, not simply survive them.

The shoulder is no longer the main concern.

Now, everything depends on whether he can regain the ability to execute his pitches with the same consistency that made him one of baseball’s elite starters.

Until then, his ERA will continue to provide a misleading picture.

The underlying numbers tell a much less encouraging story: the Astros got Hunter Brown back, but they are still waiting for the return of the real Hunter Brown.