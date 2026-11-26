New Houston Astros GM Randy Flores hasn't wasted any time in overhauling the club's coaching staff. After taking the job at the end of October, he quickly hired Brad Ausmus as the team's new manager and has now brought in J.P. Martinez and Aaron Bates as pitching and hitting coach, respectively.

Martinez, who will take the reins from outgoing pitching coach Josh Miller, oversaw the Atlanta Braves' elite bullpen in 2026 after spending half a decade on the San Francisco Giants' coaching staff. Bates, meanwhile, spent the past 16 seasons helping lead the juggernaut offense of the Los Angeles Dodgers, including serving as co-hitting coach alongside Robert Van Scoyoc before opting to explore other opportunities.

Now, the Astros look to benefit from the perspective of two new specialists (three, if you count Ausmus) with a track record of success. If nothing else, Martinez and Bates represent fresh voices for both a pitching staff that finished 24th in team ERA (4.45) and an offense that finished 19th in on-base percentage (.315) in 2026.

Coaching Changes Could Be Good News for Several Astros

Could Jeremy Pena (left) & Jose Altuve (right) have bounce back seasons under Aaron Bates? Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the team's pitching and hitting numbers indicate, Houston under-performed in many facets in 2026 despite a) winning the AL West and b) employing American League MVP Yordan Alvarez. They managed to squeak through a weak division despite finishing .500, but their 81-81 record represented the club's worst win total in a full season since 2014. Once the playoffs began, they were unceremoniously ousted in two games by the Chicago White Sox.

Along the way, several Astros pitchers and hitters failed to live up to expectation. Sure, injuries played a role, most notably with regards to key veterans like pitchers Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier and Josh Hader and third baseman Carlos Correa. However, some players simply could not get going under manager Joe Espada, former pitching coach Miller and ex-hitting coach Victor Rodriguez.

On the mound, starting pitchers Mike Burrows and Tatsuya Imai struggled in their first season in Houston, compiling the two highest ERA's (5.99 and 4.93, respectively) of any Astros pitchers with 15 starts or more. Bryan King, meanwhile, went from being one of the club's most reliable relievers in 2025 to a troubling source of instability, going 3-6 with a 5.19 ERA.

Offensively, Jose Altuve had arguably one of the worst seasons of his decorated 16-year career, although that could simply be chalked up to age-related decline for the 36-year-old. Less explainable is the down year for Jeremy Pena, who followed up an All-Star campaign and top-10 AL MVP finish in 2025 by seeing his OPS dramatically decline and his strikeout rate dramatically increase.

There's only so much difference that a pitching or hitting coach can make, so there remains plenty of pressure on Flores to address the roster after overhauling the coaching staff. Some of the biggest areas of need for the Astros lie in the pitching staff (both starting and relief pitching) and in the outfield.

But there is room here for both Martinez and Bates to make their mark, too. Along with Ausmus, they now join an organization armed with lots of talent, albeit with similarly high expectations. If any or all of the aforementioned pitchers and hitters can respond well to the new coaches and turn things around, Houston will likely be poised for far more than a .500 record.