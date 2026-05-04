Astros Trying to Stay Afloat as Injured Players Creep Toward Return

Pointing a finger at the injured list always feels like a cop out from a ballclub, but in the Houston Astros' case, it feels more than warranted.

At this point, it has already become increasingly difficult to keep up with the plethora of key guys that have fallen victim to the injured list. But it is important to note that some are inching close to returning, which will be crucial to the team's ability to dig itself out of the hole that injuries have created.

Granted, the offense is primarily keeping the team afloat, but the loss of Jeremy Pena has been less than ideal; the Astros are weathering that storm. Ideally, a pitcher (or seven) returning would be the best case for this ballclub, but only time will give those answers.

Starting Pitcher Tatsuya Imai

Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45) departs the mound during a first-inning pitching change against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Imai hit the injured list on April 13, but retroactive to the day before with fatigue in his arm. Imai is now expected to make his second rehab start in Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, and if all goes well, he will be back with the organization for his next outing, per MLB.com.

Jeremy Peña

Peña went down at the same time that Imai did, but with a hamstring strain. In the Astros last series against the Boston Red Sox, he was working out at Fenway Park, which means he is toeing the line for a rehab assignment.

Josh Hader

Hader has easily been the most anticipated return on this roster as he has yet to throw a pitch for the club but is one of the best arms that the bullpen has to offer after he posted a 2.05 ERA in '25. He is also going to pitch in the same rehab game as Imai. But he'll likely need more time to build up for a return to the Majors. Pitchers get 30 days to rehab before a move must be made.

Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hunter Brown

Starting pitcher Hunter Brown was neck and neck in 2025 with back-to-back Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Tarik Skubal. The expectations could not have been higher for Brown entering this season, but a Grade 2 right shoulder strain has sidelined him.

It seems likely that he will be the last big name to return to the roster, but he took a step forward in his rehab process as he is finally playing catch in his throwing program, 120 feet apart. Brown needs to get through bullpens and live batting practice before he goes on a rehab assignment.

On a positive note, the Astros have returned home for a series on their own field. On a negative note, they will be taking on the reigning world champion Los Angeles Dodgers as shorthanded as a team could be.