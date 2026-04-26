Astros Set Injured Rookie's First Rehab Start in Minor Leagues

The Houston Astros could use any positive injury news they can get. The pitching staff is sorely missing their ace, Hunter Brown, as he nurses a Grade 2 right shoulder strain. Other arms, including Cristian Javier, Josh Hader, and Cody Bolton, are all on the injured list.

Overall, it's been an ugly start for the Astros' pitching staff. They currently have the league's worst team ERA at 6.04 and have surrendered the most walks and second-most home runs.

Starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai was placed on the injured list on April 13th with right arm fatigue, but it appears he may be inching closer to a return.

Imai is Making Progress on a Near Return

Houston Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai departs the mound. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), manager Joe Espada said that Imai will make a minor-league rehab start on Tuesday with Double-A Corpus Christi. He threw a bullpen on Sunday, but this rehab start will be his first game action since suffering the injury.

It has not been an ideal start to the 27-year-old's major league career. He's made three starts that all had wildly different outcomes. His first outing ended after 2.2 innings, where Imai allowed four earned runs. The next start yielded a much better result.

He threw 5.2 scoreless innings against the Athletics while striking out nine hitters. Hoping to build off that success, he threw 37 pitches in the first inning and recorded one out. He was pulled from the game and later placed on the injured list.

How Imai Can Bounce Back Upon Return

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai looks on against the Athletics. | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Imai has clearly struggled with command through his first three starts. He allowed 11 total walks with 13 strikeouts. If he can get ahead in the count with his four-seam fastball, Imai's slider has been effective as his put-away pitch.

It is certainly a lot for a player to adapt to a completely different life in the States as well as a new league with very talented hitters. Imai has talked through his interpreter about the struggles to adjust to an American lifestyle.

With time and more starts under his belt, hopefully, Imai can become the player Houston believed they got this offseason. The Astros desperately need a stabilizer next to Brown when he returns. The offense has carried its weight, but the pitching staff has struggled to keep them in games. For Imai, the talent is certainly there. Maybe the ability to slow down while he recovers is exactly what he needed to get back on track.