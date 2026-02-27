Hunter Brown's Victory Highlights Astros' Biggest Issue Entering 2026 Season

It may come as a little bit of a shock that Hunter Brown leaving right where he left off last season would expose the Houston Astros. But, it isn't the win that he picked up against the Seattle Mariners two days ago that is the problem. It is the fact that it is the lone win that the Astros have since spring training began.

If one pitcher could start every game this season, then the Astros would be in excellent shape, but obviously that isn't the case. The Astros did not address the lost production that Framber Valdez took with him to the Detroit Tigers, and that is a real concern at this point in the offseason.

Yes, Tatsuya Imai will be suiting up for Houston, but the rotation is severely lacking proven depth. And with losses to the Washington Nationals, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the New York Mets, the Astros organization should be mildly concerned if winning the division is at the forefront of their minds.

Predicted 2026 Rotation

Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai looks on from the infield during a spring training workout | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The biggest concern with Tatsuya Imai (predicted No. 2 to Brown) is that he has yet to throw a pitch in the majors, as his professional career has entirely been in Japan. If he looks the same as he did then, no problem. If he doesn't, big problem.

*Note* These stats are looking at the 2025 season only.

Hunter Brown: 2.48 ERA/206 strikeouts in 185.1 innings/1.03 WHIP

Tatsuya Imai: 1.92 ERA/178 strikeouts in 163.2 innings/0.89 WHIP

Cristain Javier: 4.62 ERA/ 34 strikeouts in 37 innings/ 1.27 WHIP

Mike Burrows: 3.94 ERA/ 96 strikeouts in 97 innings/ 1.24 WHIP

Lance McCullers Jr.: 6.51 ERA/ 61 strikeouts in 55.1 innings/ 1.24 WHIP

Spencer Arrighetti: 5.35 ERA/ 31 strikeouts in 35.1 innings/ 1.42 WHIP

Possible Free Agent Option

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Zack Littell throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At this late in the game, the options are clearly more limited as to what players are still looking for a home next season. While Houston doesn't want to add an arm just for the sake of depth, there might be a viable option better than either Arrighetti or McCullers Jr.: Zack Littell.

Littell had been fairly hit or miss to start his career when he debuted in 2018, but since 2023, he has leveled out and started to find his groove as a starter. In his last three seasons, he has posted ERAs no higher than 3.93 and is coming off a 32-start season with a 3.81 ERA.

Is Zack Littell the most underrated free agent starting pitcher on the market? @jonmorosi thinks so. pic.twitter.com/mpzyzxp1vx — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 13, 2026

The now 30-year-old isn't going to be in contention for a Cy Young this year, but could be an excellent No. 3 to this rotation, or even No. 2 if Imai isn't as strong as he was overseas. At this point, the Astros could sign him to a cheap one-year deal and make the gamble.

Houston will be in contention to take back the AL West, but without addressing a starting rotation begging for another arm, they could be sent home early or miss the playoffs entirely for the second consecutive season.