How to Watch Astros Series Opener vs. Yankees: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

After winning two out of three games against the Cleveland Guardians on the road earlier this week, the Houston Astros return home for a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

After picking up their 10th win of the season on Wednesday afternoon, 2-0, they will look to take a series from the American League's top team in terms of record.

This is a big series for the Astros, who are dealing with several injuries. After this series, they will head to Baltimore for a three-game series against the new-look Orioles.

At 10-16, the Astros can't afford to drop another series early in the season with April coming to a close. The Yankees are coming into the series after a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox.

Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Yankees vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Lance McCullers Jr. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Yankees: RHP Will Warren (2-0, 2.49 ERA) vs. Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 6.20 ERA)

Houston will send out Lance McCullers Jr. to open the series for his fifth start of the season. He has allowed 19 hits and 14 runs in 20.1 innings so far in 2026.

After a good start in his first appearance against the Red Sox, McCullers Jr. has been roughed up this month, allowing 13 runs on 15 hits in 13.1 innings. Those numbers will need to change against New York.

The Yankees will send Will Warren to the mound for his sixth start of the season and he has been very good for manager Aaron Boone. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in any start and he struck out 11 in his last start against the Kansas City Royals.

Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), IF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow sprain), Taylor Trammell (left groin strain), INF Nick Allen (mid-back spasms)

15-Day Injured List: LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), RHP Cody Bolton (mid-back inflammation), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), SS Jeremy Pena (Grade 1 hamstring strain), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain), RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain)

60-Day Injured List: LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow)