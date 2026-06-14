Astros Yordan Alvarez Casting Shadow Over Impressive Season From Christian Walker

It has been an unbelievable season for the Houston Astros, specifically their designated hitter, Yordan Alvarez. He is breaking records and forever etching his name in MLB history, and who knows how far behind the Astros would be in the wild-card race without him.

But without the team's first baseman, Christian Walker, there is no telling where this organization would be, as his production is piggybacking quite nicely off of Alvarez. While Alvarez had a pair of homers in the first inning in Friday night's win, Walker slugged one of his own.

Walker trails only Alvarez on the team in homers, RBI, batting average, both slugging and on-base percentages, as well as OPS, as Walker is neck and neck for an All-Star selection himself.

Walker's Rankings Amongst All AL Qualified First Baseman

Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) hits a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Ultimately, it seems unlikely that Walker will end up winning the start for the All-Star game next month, as Nick Kurtz from the Athletics has 64 walks combined with his 16 homers and 50 RBI, which should pencil him in, but there really is no telling with fan-voted selections.

Therefore, anything can happen as Walker is right there with him.

17 Home Runs- 3rd

49 RBI- 2nd

13 Doubles- 4th

.500 Slugging Percentage- 5th

Walker's production is matching pace with the best of 'em, and without his bat in the lineup, the Astros would be in a very different spot than a handful of games out of the bottom wild card spot.

Other Members of Astros Hitting Lineup

It is easy to say, "Oh, these two are the biggest contributors", but when the stats show it, it's a lot easier to process. With that being said, let's take a look.

There is no other player with more than nine home runs. The next-closest in RBI has 13 fewer than Walker, as Isaac Paredes has. It then further drops off as Cam Smith sits at No.4 with 26. .Nobody on the team is batting over .233- 15 points less than Walker. Walker sits at an .817 OPS. There isn't another recorded above Carlos Correa's .787, who hasn't played in over a month and is done for the season. Six players have played in at least 30 games, who are all slugging below .400.

There is no taking away from what Alvarez has done this season, and is continuing to do, but Walker deserves all the credit in the world as the two have been carrying this offense.