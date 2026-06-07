Why Astros Slugger is Clear Front Runner in AL Designated Hitter All-Star Race

It is somewhat hard to fathom what the Houston Astros' designated hitter, Yordan Alvarez, is doing, and has been doing, for his ballclub. If they have needed a consistent leader at the plate, it has been him day in and day out.

Now, personal accolades aren't what any of these guys play the game for, but that doesn't mean Alvarez isn't in clear recognition of one. Since All-Star voting just opened up, the comparisons have begun between him and fellow designated hitters across the American League.

Last season, it was Ryan O'Hearn from the Baltimore Orioles who was named the AL starting designated hitter. But Alvarez was hurt at this time last year. If it is anybody other than Alvarez this season, it will be considered thievery.

Alvarez's Rankings Amongst All AL DH

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a home run during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It is mind-boggling to see the numbers that Alvarez has put up in the 65 games that he has suited up for, as he isn't just leading the competition all-around, but it isn't close.



*Note* The rankings for the slash line are amongst qualified players at DH only and through Saturday's action.

22 Home Runs — 1st, double the No. 2 man

48 RBI — 1st, by seven

43 Drawn Walks — 1st, nobody else has more than 27

13 Doubles — 1st

45 Runs Scored — 1st, nobody else has more than 32

.316 Batting Average — 2nd, trails Yandy Diaz by .01

.430 On-Base Percentage — 1st, Diaz only other player over .400 (.402)

.654 Slugging Percentage — 1st, +.123 over Diaz

1.084 OPS — 1st, Diaz is closest at .933

If that isn't enough, it is actually more common to see him have a multi-hit game than it is for him to strikeout, as he has struck out in less than 21% of his at-bats, but has made contact at least twice in a game more than 30% of the time.

Alvarez isn't slowing down by any means either as he now has seven home runs in his last 15 games. It doesn't take a mathematician to see that he is hitting a moonshot every other game.

Astros fan or not, Alvarez is worth the price of admission because words simply don't do his game justice at this point.

Had Houston not had Alvarez this season, there is no telling how poor their record would be. Right now, and hopefully all year, they have him, and he is making sure his team stays afloat.