Astros Slugger Yordan Alvarez Dominating American League All-Star Voting

The first phase of the All-Star voting isn't over just yet, so there is still time for more of the Houston Astros position players to jump up. But for now, the team's designated hitter, Yordan Alvarez, is stealing all of the glory, and rightfully so.

Alvarez has been stealing every headline in baseball this season with no sign of slowing down. In fact, he is getting better, a scary thought for opposing pitchers. With that being said, Alvarez has already accumulated over one million votes, most in the American League and second-most amongst any position in either league, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani.

All-Star selections are a little different than others as the starting position players are picked by fan votes, and as everyone knows, fans tend to be bias. So, stats don't always factor into who makes the All-Star team, and right now, Alvarez is the only one who will.

The top two vote getters, along with the top six in the outfield, will advance to the second phase of voting to determine the starters. But, the No.1 vote-getter in each league gets an automatic starting spot after the first phase of voting. Right now, that's Alvarez. The rest of the Astros are lagging behind.



*Note* The numbers below represent how many votes ahead or behind the player is from No. 2 in order to advance to phase two.

No.1 DH Yordan Alvarez: +692,656 over No.2

No.4 Second Baseman Jose Altuve: -43,865

No.5 Shortstop Jeremy Pena: -192,114

No.9 Catcher Yainer Diaz: -197,034

No.9 Third Baseman Isaac Paredes: -463,142

No.9 First Baseman Christian Walker: -414,523

There isn't much certainty in life, nor baseball. But it's safe to say that the starting DH is going to be Alvarez, and the only other player likely to reach phase two is Altuve.

Alvarez's All-Star Campaign

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a grand slam against the Athletics | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

One can make a good argument that Alvarez should be considered the No.1 slugger right now, as he is hitting better than anybody in baseball.



*Note* These rankings are amongst every qualified player at any position in the American League, as he leads all DH across the board, making him the obvious starter.

24 Home Runs- 1st

54 RBI- 1st

.326 Batting Average- 1st

.651 Slugging Percentage- 1st

.433 On-Base Percentage- 2nd, .005 behind Nick Kurtz

1.084 OPS- 1st, only player above .998

85 Total Hits- 1st

46 Drawn Walks- 4th

If there is any player worth the price of admission, it has to be the Astros' slugger. Fortunately All-Star Game voters are getting the message.