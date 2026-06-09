Astros Young Star Defends Struggling Pitcher Following Win Over Angels

When Josh Hader began the season on the injured list, the Houston Astros were hoping that Bryan Abreu would be able to handle the closer role until Hader returned. That didn't end up being the case and he lost that role.

In fact, things have been so bad this season that there is already trade chatter surrounding the right-hander. However, he has begun to show some improvements and he has been better as the Astros have begun to turn things around in what has been a frustrating season.

Injuries and inconsistent play are just two areas where Joe Espada's crew has struggled. However, they kicked off a six-game road trip over seven days in Southern California against the Los Angeles Angels. When his team needed him, Abreu stepped up to help secure a come-from-behind victory. After Abreu picked up the save in a 5-4 win in 10 innings, star shortstop Jeremy Peña defended his relief pitcher.

Jeremy Peña Defends Bryan Abreu Following Win Over Angels

Bryan Abreu | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Trailing 4-3 entering the top of the ninth, Houston tied the game on a Christian Walker RBI single to plate Peña. Then, in the top of the 10th, Jose Altuve scored on a pop-up just behind second base to Nick Madrigal when he tagged up and got the benefit when Los Angeles catcher Logan O'Hoppe failed to catch the throw and tag Altuve.

In the bottom of the 10th, Abreu was the beneficiary of his teammates' defense when Brice Matthews threw Mike Trout out at the plate on a single from Jose Siri, before a strikeout and a fly-ball ended the game. It was Abreu's fourth save of the season.

After the game, Peña defended his teammate and the criticism surrounding him this season amid his struggles, which have seen him post a 6.85 ERA after Monday's outing.

“I’ll vouch for him until the end of the earth,” Peña said. “He puts in the work, he grinds, he’s out there competing. He’s going to figure it out. Today was a great outing. He looked good; his pitches looked sharp. He’s not going to stop until he’s dominating again. I’ll ride for Abreu until the end of time.”

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after a play. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There is no doubting that Abreu has the talent to be a closer. This season, it's been about executing his pitches, something he has not done consistently enough. After the win over the Angels, Houston is just 2.5 games behind in the American League Wild-Card race and 4.5 games back in the American League West.

Never say never about the postseason, but if Abreu can become the pitcher the Astros hoped he could be at the beginning of the season, then that's a game-changer for the rest of the season.