Why This Astros Slugger is Coveted by Streaking Red Sox at Trade Deadline

The Houston Astros still remain right in the hunt for the postseason, thanks to the wide open American League. The Astros have started to heat up right before the trade deadline, and two straight series wins have them firmly chasing a spot to play in October.

While the Astros will likely be looking to be buyers prior to the trade deadline, there has been plenty of interest shown in their star players around the baseball world. It doesn't seem like the Astros would be willing to part ways with a key contributor at the moment seeing how close they are in the AL West standings.

However, with the right price and package back, anything can still happen. The Astros do seem focused on just making the postseason and not being a seller. However, there is now reported interest on one of their star players.

The Boston Red Sox "would love to acquire shortstop Jeremy Peña of the Houston Astros" according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. It was reported on July 26 that the Red Sox are in "dire need" of a right-handed bat, and Peña has been one of the best hitters in baseball since the All-Star break.

Why the Red Sox Want to Trade for Jeremy Peña

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) in action during the game between the Rangers and the Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be a huge trade if it were to happen, but it honestly doesn't make much sense for the Astros to do at the moment. Peña is one of the best bats in the lineup, and has an important role as the lead-off hitter. Not only that, he's turned into one of the leaders of the team and has a gold glove arm.

That also makes him desirable in the trade market. He's 28 and has one more year of team control before hitting free agency in 2028 unless he gets a new contract. Given that the Red Sox are flying high all of a sudden and are currently in the second wild card spot in the AL, Boston is all in to making an October run.

The Red Sox just went on an incredible 15-game win streak that brought them back into the postseason picture and are currently 54-50. Adding a player like Peña would be a huge boost to their chances.

Andruw Monasterio is the current shortstop for the Red Sox given the injury to starter Trevor Story and is hitting .251 with a .745 OPS. He has just five home runs and 18 RBIs on the season in 64 games so far. Story isn't expected to start a rehab assignment until August and had just a .547 OPS prior to his injury.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Story and the Red Sox turning their season around, a shortstop is a need for them. Peña just upped his average to .319 on the season and has an .877 OPS. The 2022 World Series MVP now has hit 11 home runs this year and five of them have come in the eight games since the All-Star break.

The Red Sox already traded Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead and are still aggressively looking to upgrade the infield even more. While Zach Neto has been the primary shortstop target for them, Peña could also be in the mix.

The 2022 gold glover was also ranked at No. 7 on ESPN's top 100 trade deadline candidates last week. Peña was given a 35 percent chance of being traded. Closer Josh Hader and third baseman Isaac Paredes were No. 21 and No. 23 on that list as well followed by first baseman Christian Walker at No. 41 and reliever Bryan Abreu at No. 62.

Given Peña is expected to get a long-term contract soon, the Astros will face a familiar dilemma of either coming to that deal or moving on. At the moment, moving Peña doesn't seem like the right decision.