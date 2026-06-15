Dominant Triple-A Performance Earns Astros Reliever Another Chance

If the Houston Astros want to make a push back into the AL West standings and remain a constant, real threat, then their bullpen needs to take another step forward. Going into the homestand, Houston holds a bullpen ERA of 4.74, which ranks 23rd best in Major League Baseball.

To the Astros' benefit, the pitching depth hasn't remained super healthy this season, but with several injured players set to make their returns soon, the front office has decided to recall a familiar face who's been dominant at the Triple-A level.

Astros Officially Recall Jayden Murray

Houston Astros pitcher Jayden Murray (70) delivers a pitch at Daikin Park. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Ahead of the series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Daikin Park, the Astros have recalled right-handed pitcher Jayden Murray from Triple-A, as announced by MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. In a corresponding move, Houston optioned Alimber Santa, a 23-year-old who had been dominating in the MLB, posting a 0.71 ERA over 12.2 innings of work.

Murray was on the Astros roster back in April before getting sent down to the minor leagues for poor performance on the mound. He now makes his return to the MLB, picking up his 7.15 ERA in 11.1 innings of work earlier this season.

It's likely that Santa will be recalled at some point down the line in 2026, especially with his strong success in such limited outings. As for Murray, he returns to the Astros after posting a 1.17 ERA in 15.1 innings with 19 strikeouts and a 0.78 WHIP.

The last time Murray was in an Astros uniform was back on May 18, when he entered the game on the road against the Minnesota Twins. In that game, Murray went 1.1 innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs, and walking two batters with a flyball to grounder ratio of 5:1.

While this might not look like a smart move on paper for the Astros, given his bloated MLB ERA, Murray has proven himself at the minor league level to be worthy of another chance. Should he pitch and record just two outs, he will set a new career high in innings pitched (current high, 11.2).

Limiting the traffic on the base paths will be what Murray looks to do in his return to Houston. It's unknown if he will be available during the series opener against the Tigers, but with the move coming hours before gametime, it shouldn't shock anyone if Joe Espada does make a move for him out of the bullpen.