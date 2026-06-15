5 Untouchable Houston Astros As the Trade Deadline Approaches

The phone will be ringing. In fact, the phone has probably already started ringing. The Houston Astros are sitting uncomfortably at 33-40, fourth in the American League West. This season has not gone anything like expected for the Texas-based team.

Now, the August 3 trade deadline is fast approaching and questions are beginning to swirl about who will be on the board. Dana Brown has signaled that the Astros will not be sellers, but if things don’t turn around soon for this struggling team, that tale could change.

Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier are working their way back from injuries currently, and that’s just a small portion of this injury-riddled team. There really is no doubt right now that Houston is banking all they have on Brown coming back on Tuesday and being a savior.

If he does ignite a spark, the Astros still have a chance. Regardless, there are several conversations the front office is going to have to have as the deadline approaches. Veterans on expiring deals will generate some interest and some will be moved.

Certain players, though, are simply not for sale regardless of the phone calls. Conversations that start with these five players should be quickly shut down.

1. Yordan Alvarez, DH

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Literally, there is not a conversation that could be had to entice the Astros to trade Alvarez. He is 29 years old and having one of the best offensive seasons in all of baseball.

He is slashing .326/.433/.651 with a 1.084 OPS. Put all that with his 24 home runs and 54 RBI and he has emerged as the best hitter in the American League. This kind of player doesn’t just come along and Houston knows it.

His extension runs through 2028, and no matter what happens with the Astros' season from now until the deadline, Alvarez isn’t moving.

2. Spencer Arrighetti, SP

Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It doesn’t take much analysis to know that Arrighetti is the most valuable asset on the roster that contenders will want to talk about.

The 26-year-old right-hander is now 7-2 with a 2.57 ERA across his 11 starts. He has pitched 63.0 innings, all while holding opponents to a .200 batting average. He has gathered 60 strikeouts as well in 2026.

He has done all of this on a pre-arbitration contract worth just $723,525. This is absurd, honestly.

Arrighetti will not be a free agent until 2030. Having this kind of team control on a player dominating like this would take a monumental trade deal and even then, the Astros should say no. He is the kind of pitcher Houston should build their team around, not trade.

3. Hunter Brown, SP

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The sample size in 2026 has been difficult for Brown’s analysis. He only got two starts in before hitting the injured list and staying there due to a Grade 2 shoulder strain. But if you look at that pre-injury performance, it was impressive.

He pitched 10.2 innings, allowing just one earned run and struck out 17 batters. He was carrying a 0.84 ERA. His performance wasn’t ever a question.

Brown is scheduled to take the mound on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers. There is no doubt Houston needs this to be the start they are hoping for. Brown will change the landscape for the team if he is indeed healthy and able to go long into games.

He is now 27 years old and in his first arbitration year at $5.71 million. He won’t become a free agent until 2029. Knowing this team could have Arrighetti and Brown leading the rotation could be lethal for the coming years.

4. Bryan King, RP

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan King | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In a year of a struggling bullpen, King has been the backbone. He is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA across 28 appearances in 2026. He has converted six of nine save opportunities for the team.

King is on a pre-arbitration deal of $799,900. Compare his stats with a guy like Bryan Abreu who is posting a 6.56 ERA so far on the year, and King looks like gold.

He is a constant and reliable, which is exactly what this team needs. You do not trade the anchor of the bullpen mid-season when you don’t have a lot of answers, regardless of the offer.

5. Cam Smith, RF

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The stat line for 2026 is not what makes keeping Cam Smith around enticing. A batting average of .218 with 74 strikeouts are not good bullet points for keeping him around.

So, why is he untouchable then? He is 23 years old and is under team control for the foreseeable future. He represents exactly what this organization is going to need: cost-controlled position players.

His strikeout rate will have to be addressed, but that is a development issue. When more of the team is healthy, Smith probably needs a reset in Triple-A just to get his confidence back and make a few adjustments. At just 23, he carries a lot of upside for this team, and honestly, anything they would receive in return for trade at this point wouldn’t match his upside.

The Astros are going to have some difficult decisions to make between now and August 3. Some moves will make sense, some won’t. Time will tell whether they are sellers or holding on to the hope of seeing October.