George Springer Astros Reunion? Analyzing the Latest Trade Deadline Rumor

The Houston Astros are right in the postseason hunt and are within striking distance of first place in the American League West division. The Astros have now won three straight series and six out of their last seven games.

There are a couple of key needs for Houston ahead of the trade deadline, and one of them is an outfielder. It's much needed for the Astros, who haven't been getting much production on offense from the outfield. The gap in the lineup is felt, and another productive outfielder would greatly strengthen the Astros to realistically make an October run.

As great as MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez is, it's clear that Houston needs some more consistency from the outfield group. The Astros primarily have rookie Lucas Spence handling centerfield, with Cam Smith in right and a mix of Lamonte Wade Jr. in left or Taylor Trammell in any spot. That's not going to cut it.

The Astros outfield has a lowest OPS and OBP in baseball, and a solution is needed. This latest trade rumor suggests a very familiar name for the Astros to go after and add more offense.

Could the Astros Bring George Springer Back?

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) reacts after striking out in the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during game five of the 2020 ALCS at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

A Springer reunion was suggested as a potential trade, according to ESPN's MLB trade deadline tracker and deadline buzz piece.

"An industry source mentioned an intriguing match, if the two teams- who have been frequent trade partners-- pursue a deal: Toronto's George Springer back to the Houston Astros," the piece mentioned.

This really is an interesting proposition, and would likely be very popular among Astros fans and the city to see someone like Springer return. He was a fan favorite during his time with the Astros and was most notably the 2017 World Series MVP, besides being a three-time All-Star in Houston.

He signed with the Blue Jays after the 2020 season to a six-year, $150 million deal, and that will expire at the end of the year. It looks like Toronto will be in sell mode, and Springer could be on the block. Alden Gonzales of ESPN reported the Astros don't want a pending free agent, but one wonders if they might make an exception for Springer, a hero of the organization.

While his overall season numbers don't stand out with a .234 average and .720 OPS, Springer has done well over the last 30 games. He has an .805 OPS and .338 OBP, along with 33 hits, six homers, 18 RBI and 11 BB.

How Would He Fit with the Astros Right Now?

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits an RBI ground out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Springer has primarily been the designated hitter for the Blue Jays, having spent 77 of his 78 games played at that position. He only played left field once this year. The Astros would need him to play outfield, as Alvarez is mostly at DH.

Even last year, Springer spent most of his time at DH, but did get some reps in each out of the outfield positions. The most was 44 games in right field. The Astros would likely have him play either left or center field, and given Springer's experience, CF would probably be ideal.

The 36-year-old has only made 14 appearances in LF in his entire career, compared to 439 in CF. During the prime of his Astros career from 2017-2020, he was mostly in centerfield. That could work, or he could alternate with Alvarez in left. Springer spent six seasons at Daikin Park and it would be a comfortable transition if he and the Astros want to make it work.

The Astros reunited with Carlos Correa at last season's trade deadline, and getting Springer back would definitely bring more excitement. Springer was drafted 11th overall by the Astros in 2011 and was one of the first pieces towards their rebuild.