How to Watch Astros, Kai-Wei Teng Face Rangers: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Houston Astros have little choice but to try and chip away at the Athletics’ lead in the AL West with what they have.

It wouldn’t hurt matters if the rest of the rotation could duplicate what Spencer Arrighetti did on Friday night in a 2-0 win over the Texas Rangers in the first game of the Silver Boot Series.

Arrighetti (5-1) carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and only allowed one hit before leaving the contest. The bullpen didn’t allow the Rangers a hit and the pitching performance was crucial. Houston only managed five hits off Texas starter Jack Leiter and the Rangers’ bullpen but it was enough to score two runs. Isaac Paredes’ home run in the third inning turned out to be the game-winning hit.

Houston (18-28) is six games behind the Athletics in the AL West and the win allowed it to keep pace. It’s not an insurmountable lead But the Astros have to get healthy, especially in the starting rotation. It may be June before that happens.

Texas (21-23) is only two games back but long winning streaks have been hard to come by. The Rangers have their ace on the mound.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Time: 6:10 p.m. CT, Thursday

Where: Daikin Park, Houston

TV: Astros: Space City Home Network; Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+.

Radio: Astros: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Astros: RHP Kai-Wei Teng (1-3, 3.12) vs. Texas: RHP Jacob deGrom (3-2, 2.62)

Houston is about to find out just how far they can stretch Teng, who will make his second straight appearance as a starter this month. He threw 63 pitches in his last start against Cincinnati on Sunday as he gave up five hits, three earned runs and took the loss. As a starter last year with San Francisco, he reached 85 pitches. But that only got him to five innings. Houston would probably be happy with a five-inning start from Teng on Sunday.

Length hasn’t been an issue lately for deGrom. He’s gone six or more innings in his last three starts and was dominant most recently against the Cubs, where he gave up one hit and no runs in seven innings. In five of his last six starts he’s given up one or fewer earned runs. Houston should look at what the New York Yankees did against deGrom on May 5 when he gave up six earned runs.

Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon surgery), SS Jeremy Pena (Grad 1 right hamstring strain), OF Taylor Trammell (Grade 2 left groin strain). C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation.

60-Day Injured List: LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), LHP Brandon Walter (torn UCL in left elbow).