Spencer Arrighetti Shuts Down Yankees to Lift Astros Out of Slump

The Houston Astros needed a strong start to salvage at least one game in their three-game series against the New York Yankees and they got exactly that from their starter, Spencer Arrighetti. Needing to step up for the rotation, Arrighetti delivered arguably the best start of his professional career.

Arrighetti's strong start on the mound, going seven innings, allowing three hits, one walk, and one run, allowed the Houston offense to attack at the plate. He also struck out eight batters, only allowing one run to Aaron Judge, who hit a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning.

On the backs of home runs by Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes, the Astros got a much-needed win.

The Astros' starting rotation has been plagued with injuries, and getting the kind of performance from Arrighetti is only encouraging as the season continues. Houston isn't expected to get their ace Hunter Brown back until the middle of the summer, so Joe Espada needs the type of performance Arrighetti strung together.

Arrighetti has now lowered his ERA to 2.00 on the season, making him one of the best pitchers on the roster. For a guy who holds a career ERA over 4.00, the season couldn't be getting off on a better foot for the former sixth-round pick back in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Why This Start Was Important

Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (41) delivers a pitch. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Not only does this performance help Houston end a two-game skid, but it also sends the Astros off on the road with some confidence-building. Up next on the schedule for the franchise is a three-game set vs the Baltimore Orioles, followed by another three-game set against the Boston Red Sox.

Arrighetti will get the ball in game two of the series with the Red Sox, looking to continue what he was able to accomplish against the Yankees. If he can have two strong starts, coming against both the Yankees and Red Sox, more people will start to look at Arrighetti's way.

Being able to attack the Yankees lineup with his pitch mix and issuing one walk, the Astros pitching staff as a whole should take something from Arrighetti's performance and apply it to their game.

Of course, every pitcher is different, but the best learn from those around them. Regardless of Arrighetti being in the league for such a short time, anyone can find things to take away from his performance, hopefully kickstarting this franchise to claw back in the AL West.