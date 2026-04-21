The Houston Astros Injured List Grows Again, Reaches 16 Players

The Houston Astros have fallen on hard times to start the 2026 campaign. Trying to erase the fact that they missed the playoffs by one game in 2025, marking the first time that Houston wasn't in the playoffs since 2016, the 2026 Astros have an injury bug claiming seemingly everyone.

Things haven't gone the Astros' way, going into Tuesday with a 9-15 record. On top of scuffling both at the plate and on the mound, Houston has added yet another player to their injured list, making it a total of 16 players of varying capabilities.

Hot Veteran Added to Injured List

Houston Astros centerfielder Taylor Trammell (26) celebrates at second base. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The latest victim to get added to the injured list is outfielder Taylor Trammell, as the franchise announced he will be headed to the 10-day IL due to a left groin strain. Outfielder Daniel Johnson has been recalled to take his spot, and relief pitcher Christian Roa was designated for assignment to make room for the outfield addition.

Trammell was one of the hot sparks in the Astros lineup, so this addition to the IL is a big blow. Having hit .345 at the plate, Trammell was starting to look like the kind of player that Houston needed to get the offense back on track.

Below are the 15 other Astros on the injured list and when they are projected to make their return to the club, according to MLB.com.

INF Nick Allen

Back Spasms

Expected Return Date: TBD

LHP Josh Hader

Left Biceps Tendinitis

Expected Return : Late May

SS Jeremy Peña

Grade 1 Right Hamstring Strain

Expected Return : TBD

LHP Bennett Sousa

Left Oblique Strain

Expected Return : Late April

RHP Nate Pearson

Right Elbow Surgery Recovery

Expected Return : TBD

INF/OF Zach Dezenzo

Right Elbow Strain

Expected Return : April

RHP Cristian Javier

Grade 2 Right Shoulder Strain

Expected Return : Late May/Early June

RHP Tatsuya Imai

Right Arm Fatigue

Expected Return : TBD

OF Joey Loperfido



Right Quad Strain

Expected Return : May

RHP Cody Bolton

Mid-Back Inflammation

Expected Return : Early May

OF Jake Meyers

Grade 2 Right Oblique Strain

Expected Return : TBD

RHP Hunter Brown

Grade 2 Right Shoulder Strain

Expected Return : Late May/Early June

RHP Ronel Blanco

Torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in the Right Elbow

Expected Return : 2026

RHP Hayden Wesneski

Torn Ilnar Collateral Ligament in the Right Elbow

Expected Return : 2026

LHP Brandon Walter

Torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in the Left Elbow

Expected Return : 2027

April might continue to be a downward spiral for Houston, but they'll continue to try to keep their head afloat.