The Houston Astros Injured List Grows Again, Reaches 16 Players
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The Houston Astros have fallen on hard times to start the 2026 campaign. Trying to erase the fact that they missed the playoffs by one game in 2025, marking the first time that Houston wasn't in the playoffs since 2016, the 2026 Astros have an injury bug claiming seemingly everyone.
Things haven't gone the Astros' way, going into Tuesday with a 9-15 record. On top of scuffling both at the plate and on the mound, Houston has added yet another player to their injured list, making it a total of 16 players of varying capabilities.
Hot Veteran Added to Injured List
The latest victim to get added to the injured list is outfielder Taylor Trammell, as the franchise announced he will be headed to the 10-day IL due to a left groin strain. Outfielder Daniel Johnson has been recalled to take his spot, and relief pitcher Christian Roa was designated for assignment to make room for the outfield addition.
Trammell was one of the hot sparks in the Astros lineup, so this addition to the IL is a big blow. Having hit .345 at the plate, Trammell was starting to look like the kind of player that Houston needed to get the offense back on track.
Below are the 15 other Astros on the injured list and when they are projected to make their return to the club, according to MLB.com.
INF Nick Allen
Back Spasms
Expected Return Date: TBD
LHP Josh Hader
Left Biceps Tendinitis
Expected Return : Late May
SS Jeremy Peña
Grade 1 Right Hamstring Strain
Expected Return : TBD
LHP Bennett Sousa
Left Oblique Strain
Expected Return : Late April
RHP Nate Pearson
Right Elbow Surgery Recovery
Expected Return : TBD
INF/OF Zach Dezenzo
Right Elbow Strain
Expected Return : April
RHP Cristian Javier
Grade 2 Right Shoulder Strain
Expected Return : Late May/Early June
RHP Tatsuya Imai
Right Arm Fatigue
Expected Return : TBD
OF Joey Loperfido
Right Quad Strain
Expected Return : May
RHP Cody Bolton
Mid-Back Inflammation
Expected Return : Early May
OF Jake Meyers
Grade 2 Right Oblique Strain
Expected Return : TBD
RHP Hunter Brown
Grade 2 Right Shoulder Strain
Expected Return : Late May/Early June
RHP Ronel Blanco
Torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in the Right Elbow
Expected Return : 2026
RHP Hayden Wesneski
Torn Ilnar Collateral Ligament in the Right Elbow
Expected Return : 2026
LHP Brandon Walter
Torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in the Left Elbow
Expected Return : 2027
April might continue to be a downward spiral for Houston, but they'll continue to try to keep their head afloat.
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Dominic Minchella is a 2024 Eastern Michigan University graduate with a BA in Communications, Media, and Theatre Arts and a Journalism minor. He covers Major League Baseball for On SI and spends his free time watching games and sharing his insights.