How to Watch Astros Series Opener vs. Rangers: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Houston Astros need a spark. They desire some sort of momentum boost that will quell all the negative noise.

Perhaps a three-game series against one’s bitter rival will do the trick.

The Astros (17-28) are currently fourth in the AL West, trailing the third-place Texas Rangers by five games. If there was ever a time to attempt to shorten that gap, this weekend presents the team with an excellent opportunity.

The good news is that one thing the Astros are great at doing is beating the Rangers. Since 2017, Houston is a whopping 93-51 against Texas. They’ve won the season series — the Silver Boot Series — pretty much every year over the past decade.

The bad news is that momentum is not on the side of the home team in this series. Houston has lost six series in a row, including a humiliating one to the Seattle Mariners just one day ago.

Conversely, the Rangers are on a heater. They took down the Chicago Cubs, one of the best teams in MLB, last weekend and just won two thrilling matchups against the Arizona Diamondbacks. There’s no doubt that it’s them that have the better mojo.

Which side will prevail? Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Houston Astros shortstop Braden Shewmake. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Time: 7:10 p.m. CDT

Where: Daikin Park

TV: Astros — Space City Home Network; Rangers — CW33, Victory+

Radio: Astros — KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Rangers — 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Astros: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (4-1, 1.88 ERA) vs. Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter (1-3, 4.85 ERA)

No pitcher on the Astros has impressed more than Spencer Arrighetti has through his five starts to begin 2026. Not only does his 1.88 ERA shine like a beacon from the heavens, but his 30 strikeouts over 28 2/3 innings are just flat-out wonderful.

One thing that’s also been great about Arrighetti’s starts is that the Astros usually win them. Houston is 4-1 when Arrighetti steps onto the mound, with the lone loss being in his last start against the Cincinnati Reds on May 9.

Even then, Arrighetti delivered a brilliant performance, going 5 2/3 innings while allowing just three runs (only one was earned) and striking out five while walking three. He allowed five base hits.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Jack Leiter will go for the Rangers. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Vanderbilt has always been the arm that was promised, but for years that expectation failed to live up to reality. Then Leiter had his breakout campaign in 2025, silencing the doubters and haters in one fell swoop.

The year 2026 has not been as kind, however. There have been flashes of flat-out brilliance, but the same problems that made life difficult for Leiter have persisted in 2026.

He can’t finish at-bats, which elevates his pitch count and makes it difficult for him to go deep into games. In previous outings, he has walked too many hitters, as well, which is an obvious problem. As such, he’s playing below expectations. There is still a lot to like, but the Rangers would still prefer the version of Leiter from last year.

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OF Taylor Trammell (grade 2 left groin strain), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon).

15-day injured list: OF Jake Meyers (grade 2 right oblique strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), SS Jeremy Peña (grade 1 right hamstring strain), LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation).

60-day injured list: LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Cristian Javier (grade 2 right shoulder strain), LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Hunter Brown (grade 2 right shoulder strain).