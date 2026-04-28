How to Watch Astros Series Opener vs. Orioles: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

It's hard to believe, but the Houston Astros begin their final series in April on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles to kick off a six-game road trip through the American League East. After three games with the Orioles, the Astros will head to Fenway Park for three games with the new-look Boston Red Sox after they fired manager Alex Cora Saturday night.

Baltimore is one of a handful of teams that went through some changes this past offseason and is struggling to begin the season. Maybe Houston is getting them at the right time. They just dropped two out of three to the Red Sox over the weekend, giving up 22 runs over the final two games after taking the opener. The Astors dropped two out of three at home to the New York Yankees over the weekend ahead of their trip.

Here is a rundown of Tuesday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Astros vs. Orioles

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Shane Baz | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Astros: RHP Kai-Wei Tang (1-1, 2.16 ERA) vs. Orioles: RHP Shane Baz (0-2, 5.08 ERA)

One major storyline through the first month of the season for Houston and manager Joe Espada has been the number of injuries the starting rotation has had. That is forcing Espada to start Kai-Wei Tang against the Orioles in the series opener. In 11 appearances after being acquired from the San Francisco Giants over the winter, he has 16 strikeouts in 16.2 innings out of the bullpen. He has worked two-plus innings in four of his 11 outings this season.

Baltimore counters with Shane Baz, who was acquired over the offseason from the Tampa Bay Rays. The hard-throwing right-hander has had control issues early in the season with an ERA over five in 28.1 innings. He has allowed four runs in six innings of work in his last two outings against the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals.

Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), IF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow sprain), Taylor Trammell (left groin strain), INF Nick Allen (mid-back spasms)

15-Day Injured List: LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), RHP Cody Bolton (mid-back inflammation), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain), RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain)

60-Day Injured List: LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain)