Joe Espada's Path To Returning as Astros' Manager Laid Out By MLB Insider

Going into the season, it felt like this was a big campaign for Houston Astros manager Joe Espada and general manager Dana Brown. Coming off a season where they failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

There were some changes made over the offseason, which were headlined by Framber Valdez leaving in free agency for the Detroit Tigers. They brought in Tatsuya Imai as Valdez's replacement, but a nightmare start to the season didn't help.

However, things have turned around for the Astros as they enter the All-Star break, and they are hoping to take advantage of a rather weak American League West Division and wild-card race. Bob Nightengale of USA Today laid out what it might take for Espada to remain Houston's manager after this season.

Joe Espada's Future Might Hinge on How the 2026 Season Ends

Joe Espada | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston is part of a logjam of teams fighting for the final AL wild-card spot this season, as well as hanging around in the AL West race. According to Nightengale, Espada is likely going to get the Astros into the playoffs and make a deep run to save his job beyond this season.

"This is Espada’s third year with the Houston Astros. They have yet to win a postseason game, failing to make the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016. Simply, the Astros have to at least make the playoffs, if not play deep into October, for Espada to survive,'' Nightengale wrote.

Houston entered the season with a roster that still had needs that were not addressed over the offseason. In fact, as the trade deadline approaches on August 3, they still have some of those needs. A left-handed hitting outfielder, as well as another starting pitcher, are two areas that Dana Brown could address. Depth is needed behind ace Hunter Brown.

After beginning the season 5-2 on a season-opening homestand against the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels, the Astros went 1-9 on a 10-game road trip that saw several key players, including starting pitchers, end up on the injured list. As expected, things went south quickly, but to their credit, as they have gotten healthy, they are making up ground in both the division and wild-card races.

The case could still be made that Houston is a team that is still figuring out whether they are going to sell or buy. That question will linger after the All-Star break and how things go for at least a couple of weeks. As much as Espada's job might be in question, so could Dana Brown's.