Tatsuya Imai Is Pitching Better Than His ERA Suggests

Tatsuya Imai's best start of the month for the Astros didn't redefine his season. What it did was reinforce a trend Houston has been watching develop over the past several weeks.

The right-hander held the Marlins to one run over six innings Tuesday night, struck out eight, and did not allow a home run in Houston's 5-3 victory. His dominance went well beyond the box score. Imai generated 15 whiffs on just 41 Miami swings—a remarkable 37% whiff rate—once again leaning heavily on the slider that has defined his transition from Nippon Professional Baseball. He threw the pitch 54% of the time, and it produced a 31% Called Strike Plus Whiff (CSW) rate.

His previous two starts this month ended before he could complete four innings. He carried a 7.64 ERA over his previous five outings, making Tuesday's performance easy to dismiss as a bounce-back start after a rough stretch.

A closer look suggests something different.

The Biggest Question Has Already Been Answered

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Houston signed Imai, the biggest question wasn't his velocity or the depth of his arsenal. It was about whether he could continue missing bats against Major League hitters.

So far, the answer has been yes.

His 27.0% strikeout rate is nearly identical to the 27.8% mark he posted with the Seibu Lions in 2025, while his 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings are the highest of his professional career. The slider remains his signature pitch and the primary reason his swing-and-miss ability has translated so effectively from Japan to the majors.

That profile, however, isn't reflected in his 5.59 ERA through 14 starts.

The disconnect comes from two indicators that often fluctuate over the course of a season. Opponents have turned 18.8% of their fly balls against Imai into home runs, while he has stranded just 67.7% of his baserunners. For a pitcher with his strikeout ability, both numbers typically move closer to league-average levels over time, reducing the damage from innings in which multiple hits cluster together.

That's why metrics such as his 4.24 xFIP and 4.41 SIERA paint a much different picture than his ERA. They don't project an ace, but they do describe a starter capable of holding a reliable spot in the middle of a competitive rotation.

The Second Half Could Change the Narrative

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuesday's outing against Miami didn't erase every concern surrounding Imai. It also didn't eliminate an ERA that will continue drawing attention for a while.

What it did accomplish was providing a much more accurate snapshot of the pitcher the Astros believed they were acquiring from Japan.

The second half doesn't require a dramatic transformation. It simply requires the results to catch up with what his arsenal has already shown.

Tetsuya Imai’s percentile profile highlights his elite ability to limit damage and miss | Baseball Savant.

Imai's three strongest Statcast percentile rankings are in whiffs (88th percentile), strikeout rate (77th percentile), and breaking run value (70th percentile). If his home run rate and strand rate move closer to league-average levels, his ERA should stop being the statistic that defines his season.

Through 14 starts, Imai's ERA is telling a story that doesn't match the quality of his repertoire. His strikeout production, slider, and overall pitch quality have already shown he can compete at the Major League level. Now the only thing left is for the results to reflect the pitcher Houston already has in its rotation.