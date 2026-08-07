Jose Altuve's Hot Streak Could Be Exactly What the Astros Needed

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve appears to have made a turnaround in his season with a hot stretch over his last four games.

Altuve's Struggles

Altuve had been on one of the coldest stretches of his career before August began. Since starting the season with a 1.179 OPS and a .378 average over his first 11 games, Altuve was ice cold. The second baseman had a .610 OPS over the course of 75 games that included a stretch on the injured list. His average across these games stood at .213.

For the first time since 2014, his career batting average actually fell marginally below .300 at .29996 during the Aug. 2 game. His plate discipline was a sour point during this stretch as well. After walking 13 times in his first 11 games, Altuve walked just 17 times over the 75-game stretch.

He was also dealing with some bad luck, as his batting average on balls in play was .248 over the course of his cold streak. His season OPS stood at .679 at the end of August. He dropped to sixth in the batting order, his lowest order position since 2020.

Season Turnaround

Aug 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) : Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As August began, Altuve started with a 0-for-2 day at the plate that included two walks. He followed that with a 2-for-5 day and a 2-for-4 day, though all four hits were singles. In game two of the Toronto series, Altuve went 3-for-5, just his sixth three-hit game of the season for the Astros all-time leader of such games.

On Wednesday, Altuve homered for the first time since July 19, a welcome sight for Astros fans. He also reached base on a single for a 2-for-5 day. Not only was it his first homer since July 19, but it was Altuve’s first extra-base hit since that day as well.

In August, Altuve has reached base safely in all five games, He has multi-hit performances in four straight games, the third Astros to do so this season. His August numbers come out to a.450 average and a 1.100 OPS.

If this stretch of play is any indication, Altuve might be finding his old high-average batting stroke again.

On the other hand, four of Altuve’s nine hits over the course of the last four games are infield hits. Altuve’s speed played a factor in reaching base on these occasions but its not indicative of someone hitting the ball hard.

Either way, the Astros second baseman’s outlook should be positive due to his strong August so far. It’s hard to extrapolate from five games, but a hot Altuve bat should lead directly to Astros success in the win column and will boost the players around him.