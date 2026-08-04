The biggest question surrounding Daulton Varsho's arrival in Houston is whether the Astros can help him recover the contact profile that turned his best swings into game-changing power last season.

Seven home runs, a .682 OPS and below-average production suggest a hitter who has lost some of his offensive impact. But those numbers do not tell the entire story behind Houston's decision to acquire him.

Varsho is still making contact. In fact, he is making less swing-and-miss than he did a year ago. The difference is what happens after contact is made. The ball is no longer leaving his bat with the launch profile that turned fly balls into extra-base damage.

Houston did not acquire a hitter who needs to rediscover his ability to put the ball in play. It acquired a hitter whose best contact has become harder to find.

That transformation explains why the player who hit 20 home runs and posted an .832 OPS in 2025 arrives in Houston with a dramatically different offensive profile.

The Contact Has Changed

Daulton Varsho’s 2025-26 percentile comparison | Data: Baseball Savant.

Last season, Varsho was the type of hitter who could change a game with one swing. His offensive value revolved around power. He consistently lifted the ball, pulled it with authority, and turned those swings into extra-base hits. That profile produced a 15.9% barrel rate and a .310 isolated power (ISO).

Very little of that remains in 2026.

His barrel rate has fallen to 6.4%. His ISO has dropped to .131. His exit velocity has also declined, but the most revealing change appears elsewhere. His average launch angle has fallen from 23.0 degrees to 14.1.

That number changes the entire conversation.

Varsho simply is not lifting the baseball the way he did a year ago. His fly-ball rate has dropped from 37.5% to 24.8%, while his ground-ball rate has climbed from 29.5% to 40.6%. He has also produced far fewer pulled fly balls, one of the biggest drivers of his power in 2025.

When that type of contact disappears, home runs disappear with it—even if the bat continues to find the baseball.

His plate discipline helps explain why the decline can be misleading. Varsho has cut his strikeout rate from 28.4% to 19.5%. His whiff rate has improved from 29.8% to 19.8%, and his in-zone contact rate has climbed to 86.9%.

In other words, he is giving away fewer plate appearances with strikeouts. The tradeoff comes when that contact no longer produces damage.

Houston Is Betting on That Swing Again

Houston Astros center fielder Daulton Varsho. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The shift also becomes clear when looking at the quality of contact. His Hard-Hit rate has fallen from 43.2% to 36.8%, while his 90th-percentile exit velocity has also declined. This is not a hitter who suddenly lost bat speed. His bat speed still grades above the major league average.

The difference lies in how that bat speed translates into batted-ball quality.

The result is a completely different offensive profile.

A year ago, Varsho lived with more swings and misses because the payoff came whenever he connected. This season, he is putting more balls in play, but too many of them are producing outs instead of damage.

That pattern also shows up against fastballs. In 2025, four-seamers were one of his biggest sources of power. An impressive 22.2% of the balls he put in play against four-seam fastballs became barrels. This season that figure has dropped to 16.4%. His batting average (.180 to .192) and wOBA (.297 to .293) have barely changed. The difference appears only after the ball leaves the bat.

That is where Houston's bet begins.

Varsho's defense already makes the Astros a better team. If his bat moves closer to the player he was a year ago, Houston will have acquired much more than another Gold Glove-caliber outfielder for the stretch run.