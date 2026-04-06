Astros' Best Statistic is Both Encouraging and Alarming 10 Games into Season

The Houston Astros finished their first full week of the regular season with a crazy 12-10 loss to the Athletics. The game featured two ties and four lead changes, with Brent Rooker delivering the final blow with a walk-off home run against Bryan Abreu. The winning team scored double digit runs in all three games.

That's exactly what this Astros season has looked like so far: A lot of runs scored. Houston's offense was expected to produce at a high level, but the pitching has struggled. In fact, there is one stat that tells the story of Houston's season in 2026.

Evaluating Astros Run Differential

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez hits a single. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Astros have a +15 run differential, but this is where it gets interesting. They've scored a whopping 70 runs through 10 games. That number leads the league, and the closest to Houston is the Milwaukee Brewers with 60. However, they've surrendered 55 runs, which is the third-worst in the league, only trailing the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals, who have each allowed 59 runs.

It is both an encouraging and alarming sign for manager Joe Espada. On one hand, the offense is producing at an elite level. Yordan Alvarez is returning to form, posting a batting average of .400 with four home runs and 10 RBIs. Christian Walker has found his groove, slashing .324/.405/.649 with 11 RBIs. Not to mention, Jose Altuve is consistent as ever, and Joey Loperfido has been a nice surprise.

However, the pitching staff has been tough to watch, and it'll be even more difficult in the short term. Hunter Brown was recently placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. Brown had only allowed one run in two starts, so the Astros losing their ace is a massive blow.

Astros Need to Find a Balance

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai throws to an Athletics batter. | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

With the lineup playing at such a high level, Houston has been able to get by with a 6-4 record atop of the American League West. They would love for this run to continue, but they need to be more balanced moving forward.

In Brown's absence, Tatsuya Imai will need to step up. He had a much better second outing against the Athletics, allowing zero runs through 5.2 innings. They'll also call on Lance McCullers Jr. and Mike Burrows to help fill a major void left by Brown.

The offense will likely balance out at some point, so all the pressure falls on the pitching staff to come through. The ceiling looks a lot higher if the Astros can get more quality performances from their pitching. The 10-game road trip continues this week as Houston will face the Rockies for a three-game series at Coors Field before traveling to Seattle for a four-game set with the Mariners.