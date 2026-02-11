Astros Carry ‘Untenable’ Roster Construction into Spring Training

The Houston Astros will have their first workout with pitchers and catchers on Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Fla. Position players like Isaac Paredes won’t report and work out for a few more days.

But he’ll be top of mind for Astros management.

The Astros have been trying to deal either Paredes or Christian Walker the entire offseason, and the focus has shifted to Paredes, who will make less money than Walker, has more position flexibility than Walker but has little opportunity to play every day on this team. The acquisition of Carlos Correa to play third base and moving Jose Altuve back to more of a full-time role at second base makes Paredes superfluous.

Per The Athletic’s Chandler Rome, who appeared on Houston SportsTalk 790 in advance of spring training, Houston has the framework for a three-team deal that would have landed the Astros Brendan Donovan from St. Louis, who is now with the Seattle Mariners. Houston remains engaged with the Pirates. The goal is to acquire a left-handed outfield bat. To date, that goal has proven elusive.

“This is an active thing,” Rome said. “Like they're trying to do this, no matter what is said publicly, and they [Astros] have to say some of these things. But just by their actions it just tells you that they know this roster construction is untenable.”

Astros Need to Move Issac Paredes

Houston has found no takers for Walker, in part because he’s making $20 million this year and next year. Paredes has become the more movable player. He’s making $9.35 million in 2026 and has a club option worth $13.35 million in 2027. The Astros can afford both. But keeping both is a luxury the way the infield is constructed. There aren’t enough bats to go around. Altuve, Correa and shortstop Carlos Peña are untouchable.

If Houston wants to make a move, it must be Paredes, Rome said.

“Paredes is a very good player, and I completely understand that,” Rome said. “I get it, but the way this roster is constructed it's just not functional from an everyday use. It's not functional fiscally with the money that both Paredes and Walker are making because you can't guarantee them regular playing time.”

It seems like an if situation and not when for Paredes, who joined the Astros last season in a trade for Kyle Tucker. He slashed .254/.352/.458 with 20 home runs and 53 RBI in 102 games at third base before a serious hamstring injury put him on the shelf for two months. That led to the deal for Correa and put Paredes out of a job.

Now, Houston must move him. It just needs value in return, a left-handed bat that can solidify its outfield situation. To this point, that’s been easier said than done.

