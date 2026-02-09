Astros Spring Training Preview as Houston Seeks Return to Playoff Prominence

The Houston Astros are in unfamiliar territory going into the 2026 season.

After reaching the playoffs every year from 2017-2024, which included a pair of World Series titles, Houston was on the outside looking in during the 2025 postseason. That led to an offseason of change, including the departure of Framber Valdez and the addition to Tatsuya Imai.

Now, Houston begins the process of returning to the playoffs. Can the Astros get it done? Spring training will be the start of the climb for this franchise. Here’s a full preview, with roster, schedule, reporting dates and things to watch.

Houston Astros Spring Training Preview

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Where: West Palm Beach, Fla. The Astros will be at their CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches complex, spring training and player development home, which they share with the Washington Nationals. They will play their home games at the 8,000-seat stadium on site and features six practice fields.

Workout Dates: Houston’s pitchers and catchers will report to the facility first and hold their first workouts on Feb. 11. Position players follow with their first workout on Feb. 16. Players can report earlier and those who are playing in the World Baseball Classic will likely report before deadlines.

Workout schedule: Workouts schedules are variable, but the Astros generally work out every day. Astros workouts are free and open to fans beginning Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

World Baseball Classic Players: In late February, the Astros that are participating in the WBC will leave camp and head for their respective training camps. The length of their absences will depend on how their teams perform. The Astros participating include:

Zach Dezenzo (Italy); Jeremy Peña (Dominican Republic); Shay Whitcomb (Korea).

Several Astros wanted to play, including Carlos Correa, but were unable to due to insurance reasons.

WBC exhibition games are held from March 3-4. The Astros will host Venezuela for an exhibition game on March 3.

Three Things to Watch

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Six-Man Rotation?: Yep, it sounds like the Astros are going to give it a shot, per manager Joe Espada. The schedule to start the season is part of it. But so does the immense depth the Astros have in the rotation. Houston could start Tatsuya Imai, Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier, Mike Burrows, Ryan Weiss, Lance McCullers Jr., Spencer Arrighetti and Jason Alexander at some point in 2026. That doesn’t include the potential for starters like Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski to return from injury. It’s a lot for the Astros to sift through and a six-man rotation makes sense based on the depth.

Isaac Paredes: It’s possible that Paredes won’t make it to spring training. Trade talks for the infielder are starting to heat up again and Houston needs to make a move to unclog the pipeline of talent in its infield. Unloading Paredes makes the most sense and it could happen as early as this week. But, if for some reason Houston hangs onto him, how he’s deployed during workouts and games is worth watching.

Right Field: The Astros want Cam Smith to take hold of this job. But, by the end of last season his bat took a turn for the worse and he finished the season with a .236 batting average. He was a rookie so there’s a good chance Smith can bounce back. But he’ll likely have to fend off veteran Jesús Sánchez, who had issues of his own offensively once he joined Houston after the trade deadline. It could be a key battled in spring training.

Spring Training Roster (as of Feb. 8)

Houston Astros third basemen Carlos Correa. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

40-Man Roster

Pitchers: Bryan Abreu, Jason Alexander, Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, AJ Blubaugh, Hunter Brown, Mike Burrows, Enyel De Los Santos, Colton Gordon, Josh Hader, Tatsuya Imai, Cristian Javier, Bryan King, Lance McCullers Jr., Roddery Muñoz, Jayden Murray, Steven Okert, Nate Pearson, Bennett Sousa, Kai-Wei Teng, Miguel Ullola, Brandon Walter, Ryan Weiss, Hayden Wesneski.

Catchers: Yainer Diaz, César Salazar.

Infielders: Nick Allen, Carlos Correa, Brice Matthews, Isaac Paredes, Jeremy Peña, Christian Walker.

Outfielders: Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Zach Cole, Zach Dezenzo, Jake Meyers, Jesús Sánchez, Cam Smith, Shay Whitcomb.

Non-Roster Invitations

Pitchers: RHP Cody Bolton, RHP Sam Carlson, RHP Michael Knorr, RHP Peter Lambert, RHP Hudson Leach, RHP Anthony Maldonado, RHP Christian Roa, RHP Alimber Santa, RHP Logan VanWey, RHP Amos Willingham.

Catchers: Will Bush, John Garcia, Garret Guillemette, Walker Janek, Carlos Pérez, Collin Price.

Infielders: Jax Biggers, Edwin Díaz, Riley Unroe.

Outfielders: Lucas Spence, Kellen Strahm, Joseph Sullivan, Taylor Trammell.

Spring Training, Exhibition Game Schedule

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

All games Central; Home Games in bold and at ACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Times subject to change. Television and radio to be announced. (SS) – split squad games; *-WBC exhibition games.

Feb. 21 at Washington Nationals (SS), 12:05 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 12:05 p.m.

Feb. 24 at New York Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Miami Marlins, 12:10 p.m.

Feb. 26 at St. Louis Cardinals (SS), 12:05 p.m.; vs. New York Mets (SS), 12:05 p.m.

Feb. 27 at Washington Nationals, 5:05 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:05 p.m.

March 1 at New York Mets, 12:10 p.m.

March 2 vs. Washington Nationals, 12:05 p.m.

March 3 vs. Venezuela, 5:05 p.m.*

March 4 at Baltimore Orioles, 12:05 p.m.

March 5 at Miami Marlins, 12:10 p.m.

March 6 vs. Washington Nationals, 11:05 a.m.

March 7 vs. Miami Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

March 8 at Washington Nationals, 12:05 p.m.

March 9 vs. St. Louis Cardinals (SS), 12:05 p.m.

March 10 vs. Baltimore Orioles, 12:05 p.m.

March 11 at Miami Marlins, 12:10 p.m.

March 12 vs. Washington Nationals, 5:05 p.m.

March 13 at St. Louis Cardinals, 5:05 p.m.

March 14 vs. New York Mets, 5:05 p.m.

March 15 vs. Miami Marlins, 12:05 p.m.

March 17 at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:05 p.m.

March 18 at St. Louis Cardinals, 12:05 p.m.

March 19 — Marlins Prospects at Astros Prospects, 11:05 a.m.

March 19 vs. New York Mets, 5:05 p.m.

March 20 vs. Miami Marlins (SS), 5:05 p.m.

March 21 at New York Mets, 12:10 p.m.

March 22 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 11:05 a.m.

March 23 vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (at Daikin Park, Houston), 7:10 p.m.

March 24 vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (at Daikin Park, Houston), 7:10 p.m.

