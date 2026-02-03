Astros, Isaac Paredes Avoid Arbitration Hearing With Late Settlement

Isaac Paredes has been a big topic of discussion this offseason. First, the Houston Astros failed to meet Paredes at his asking price to avoid an arbitration hearing. But the third baseman has also been the topic of trade conversations. With arbitration hearings nearing, the Astros have more Paredes news.

Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), the Astros have come to an agreement with Paredes and avoided an arbitration hearing.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Paredes originally filed at $9.95 million, while Houston countered with $8.75 million. Their settlement on Tuesday morning came in at $9.35 million.

Isaac Paredes Spot on the 2026 Astros

Isaac Paredes could play multiple positions this season. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the Astros are open to trading Paredes. The offer would have to be perfect, but the interest from teams is there. For now, the 26-year-old remains in Houston, and it looks like he will be on the team for opening day.

Heading into spring training, Paredes is set to split time at first base. The Astros are set on the left side of the infield with Carlos Correa and Jeremy Pena, so first base or DH is the only position Paredes fits into the lineup. But Yordan Alvarez will spend the majority of his time as the DH.

Paredes will be taking some reps at second base during spring training, but he will most likely not get much time at the position during the season. That means his only spot on the field is going to be at first base, splitting time with Christian Walker.

Having two first basemen capable of playing every day makes Joe Espada's job tough. With that, there is a good chance Paredes gets traded at some point this year.

Paredes Trade Destinations

Isaac Paredes has multiple trade suitors. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There have been multiple teams interested in Paredes.

The biggest suitor for Paredes is the Boston Red Sox. They are a team that has been active this offseason on the trade market. Boston making another trade would not be a shock. Paredes would be a perfect fit at Fenway Park, as well.

The return for Paredes is the only question. He is capable of playing both third and first base, and is still just 26 years old. Houston has the leverage to demand a bigger return for Paredes, but his defense is a liability. He is also not quick enough to stay at second base if he does play that position.

With Paredes and the Astros finally settling, they may have a better idea of what he might be worth on the trade market.

Recommended Articles