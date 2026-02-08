Trade Interest in Astros Slugger Isaac Paredes Heats Up as Spring Training Nears

It’s starting to look it’s when Isaac Paredes is traded and not if.

The Houston Astros have been seeking a partner in trade to help ease the glut of infielders on its roster. Paredes and first baseman Christian Walker are the two names that have been mentioned the most in recent weeks. But, in the past few days, the talks have narrowed to Paredes, per The Athletic’s Chandler Rome, who discussed the situation on his Crush City Territory podcast on Saturday.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

He did not indicate a deal was close, but he did report that the field of contenders for Paredes has widened in recent days.

“I've heard as many as five teams have shown legitimate and aggressive interest in Isaac Paredes,” Rome said.

The Isaac Paredes Trade Situation

Talks for Isaac Paredes have intensified, says @Chandler_Rome.



As many as five teams have shown aggressive interest, including the Red Sox and Pirates. pic.twitter.com/U7dekg4ZFF — Crush City Territory (@Crush_City_Pod) February 7, 2026

Rome said he only felt comfortable with revealing two of the teams involved and they’re teams that have been previously reported — the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also reported that nothing should be ruled out with Astros pitchers and catchers set for their first workout in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday.

“It doesn't mean that it's going to get done with these two teams,” Rome said. They've got other teams interested. They've already made one three-team deal this winter. Maybe another team comes in to help one of these five teams that are interested to get it done.”

The Astros have reportedly shopped Walker to little avail. It doesn’t appear teams want to take on the remainder of his contract, which is $20 million per year for the next two seasons. He slashed .238/.297/.421 with 27 home runs and 88 RBI, numbers that fell in line with his time in Arizona.

Houston could have slotted Paredes at first base, and it been able to trade walker. But by moving Paredes, who has two years of team control remaining before he can hit free agency, it would solve the glut of middle infielders on the roster.

Paredes was acquired last year in a trade with the Chicago Cubs and played third base until he suffered a serious hamstring injury. At the trade deadline, the Astros re-acquired Carlos Correa and he will be the everyday third baseman. Houston expects to have Jose Altuve play second base more often and Jeremy Peña is entrenched at shortstop. With Nick Allen in a utility role, there is little room for Paredes.

Houston could use him to get that long sought-after left-handed bat it has wanted this offseason. The clock is ticking. Will Paredes report to spring training in West Palm Beach or somewhere else next week?

Recommended Articles