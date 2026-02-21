These Three Houston Astros Prospects Actually Matter in 2026

The Houston Astros aren't known for having a strong farm system, but that doesn't mean they aren't equipped with rising talent. Although their prospects aren't nearly as notable as names like Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers or Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates, there is still some potential here.

During their 2026 campaign, three key prospects will likely make an impact on the ballclub. Out of each of the prospects, here are three that matter the most this year.

Miguel Ullola

Houston Astros right hand pitcher Miguel Ullola | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Back in 2024, right-hander Ullola was ranked No. 21 among Houston's top prospects. Once 2025 rolled around, he climbed to No. 4. The 23-year-old comes with a striking arm, and he appears ready to start making an impact.

During his 2025 season with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Ullola logged a 3.88 ERA and 131 strikeouts across 113.2 innings pitched through 28 games, 23 of which he started. If he can show improvements in his command, he will further prove himself. As one of their top arms among prospects, Ullola could develop into a key player on the mound, particularly considering that rotation depth is a necessity.

The Astros struggled in this department during their latest campaign, primarily due to health woes, so as long as Ullola remains healthy, he could be a valuable piece to their puzzle.

Brice Matthews

Houston Astros second baseman Brice Matthews | William Liang-Imagn Images

Matthews was Houston's top prospect last year, and he was granted an opportunity to make his debut in the Major Leagues in July 2025. Through 13 games, he slashed .167/.222/.452 with a .674 OPS and four homers. Back in the minors, he slashed .260/.371/.458 and a .829 OPS and 17 home runs through 112 games.

Now, the Astros have a cluttered infield, and Matthews is a second baseman. There will be staunch competition here for Matthews to crack a spot on the 26-man roster right off the bat.

Walker Janek

Houston Astros catcher Walker Janek | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Janek landed at No. 3 in Houston's top prospect rankings last season, and he was extended an invite to spring training. While playing with A+ Asheville in 2025, the 23-year-old catcher slashed .263/.333/.433 with a .766 OPS and 12 homers through 92 games.

Janek comes with speed and reliability on defense; it didn't take long for him to emerge as one of the ballclub's most intriguing budding stars. The likelihood of him claiming the spotlight this year is slim, but he was a first-round draft pick for a reason—the Astros are working with clear potential in this up-and-coming player.