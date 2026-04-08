Astros Duo Impressively Tops All of Baseball in On-Base Percentage

For a decade between the mid-nineties and into the 2000's, the high-powered Houston Astros were led by an offensive juggernaut trio known as the "Killer B's" (Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell and Lance Berkman).

This season, another vaunted Astros' offense is being anchored by the "Killer A's" - Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve. In fact, the dynamic Houston duo currently ranks first and second, respectively, league-wide in on-base percentage. Alvarez is currently sporting a .540 OBP as part of a torrid start that is already generating early MVP buzz, while Altuve is carrying a .531 OBP as he nears his 36th birthday.

Alvarez, Altuve Star for High-Powered Astros

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (right) celebrates with DH Jose Altuve (left) after scoring against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Both Alvarez and Altuve have reigned as two of Houston's biggest stars for many years now, so their success isn't entirely surprising. Alvarez earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 and has since earned three All-Star nods, a Silver Slugger award and was recognized as the 2021 ALCS MVP. Altuve has enjoyed a Hall of Fame-caliber career that has included an MVP award, nine All-Star appearances, three batting titles and two World Series wins.

But even by the lofty standards of the long-time teammates and career Astros, the early returns on the 2026 season have brought an unprecedented level of production.

In just 50 plate appearances, Alvarez has already collected 12 hits, including four home runs, 10 RBI, 10 runs, three doubles and a major league-leading 13 walks. His 1.334 OPS trails only New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice. If he can maintain his current pace, he would set new career-highs in OBP, OPS, batting average (.353) and slugging percentage (.794).

Typically hitting either immediately before or after Alvarez at the top of Houston's lineup, Altuve has a similarly imposing slash line (.378/.531/.649/1.179) that would easily exceed his career bests. He also has an MLB-high 12 runs scored, coming around to score on nearly a quarter of his plate appearances thus far. This comes after a three-year stretch in which his average and OBP have declined each year.

The on-base exploits of Alvarez and Altuve have come courtesy of both stellar hitting and elite plate discipline. The duo currently sit seventh (Altuve) and 18th (Alvarez) in base hits, with Altuve collecting 14 and Alvarez notching 12 thus far. They also rank 1-2 in walks, with a combined 25. Additionally, Alvarez leads baseball with four intentional walks and has been hit by pitches on two occasions.

Given the offensive dominance of the Astros' two longest-tenured position players, it should come as little surprise that the organization currently leads all MLB teams in runs (77), OBP (.394) and OPS+ (155). Houston still needs to seek out answers among their pitching staff, which currently owns the league's third-highest ERA (5.75), but their offense is in good hands with Alvarez and Altuve producing at a blistering pace.