Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez Slugging Astros to Three-Game Winning Streak

The Houston Astros are seeking redemption from their 2025 season. They fell stagnant in the final weeks and ended up not just losing the division title but missing the postseason entirely.

Now, it is quite early into 2026, but there is plenty that the team should be excited about, including the top of their batting order — Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve. These two have been absolutely on fire at the plate, which was on full display in their latest 8-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Yordan Alvarez ROCKETS one out! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/5DLpQKb3vL — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2026

As the leadoff man, Altuve went 4-for-4, which meant he was on base when Alvarez hit a near 400-foot bomb in the third inning. Altuve ended up scoring runs every time he made contact with the ball to lead the team's offensive showcase.

But it wasn't just the four hits that were impressive, but the outcomes of half of them. Alvarez had one home, and Altuve said, "I'll double that." In both the seventh and eighth innings, Altuve went yard as the final dagger in the Red Sox's coffin.

It wasn't ideal for Houston to start the season with a pair of consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Angels to kick off their year, but they are now on a three-game winning streak, and it is pretty clear that wouldn't have happened without these two stepping up.

Altuve and Alvarez Five Games In

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a home run during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

These two have been nearly picture-perfect at this point in the season, as the first game of this series was anything but an anomaly. Altuve leads the charge right now amongst all hitters on the team.

.412 Batting Average (1st)

.565 On-Base Percentage (1st)

.824 Slugging Percentage (1st)

1.389 OPS (1st)

2 Home Runs (Tied for 1st with Alvarez)

3 RBI (2nd)

7 Total Hits (1st)

6 Runs Scored (1st)

6 Drawn Walks (1st)

1 Stolen Base (Tied for 1st with Alvarez)

It is somewhat hard to fathom how well Altuve has started this season, but Alvarez is right on his heels with a slash line of .333/.500/.722, which brings an OPS to 1.222, and he has the upper hand in runners brought home (4).

Right now, both the Astros and Texas Rangers are on three-game win streaks as the fight for the AL West has officially kicked off. One thing is for certain: if Houston wants to take back the division, then these two will have to continue to lead the bats.