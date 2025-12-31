Astros Finally Getting Chance to See First-Round Pick Xavier Neyens in Action

When the Houston Astros selected Xavier Neyens in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft, he got the full first-round draft pick treatment.

In fact, as it worked out, Neyens met the team for the first time in his native Washington state. He played his prep ball at Mount Vernon High School, about an hour away from Seattle. He took batting practice with the team at T-Mobile Park, signed his deal with the Astros a couple of days later and then headed off to the Florida Complex League.

That’s where it ended in 2025. He didn’t play a pro game. Because of that, MLB.com recently named Neyens as one of 20 players that MLB teams are eagerly anticipating making his pro debut in 2026.

Xavier Neyens Turns Pro

It’s not unusual for a draft pick to not play immediately after they’re selected. In many cases, though, it’s a college pitcher coming off a deep run in the NCAA playoffs, or a player coming off an injury. In Neyens’ case, he was a prep player committed to Oregon State who signed a slot bonus offer of more than $4 million.

Even though he was assigned to the FCL, he didn’t play. That likely means the Astros wanted him to work on parts of his game before he got on the field. MLB.com noted that he has issues with being passive at the plate and is prone to chase. But the raw materials are there for him to become a power-hitting third baseman one day.

How feared was he in high school as a hitter? He led Mount Vernon to a state championship and in the title game he was intentionally walked four times. He got the Barry Bonds treatment. But he still played a role in winning the game by pitching the final four innings of the contest, per his MLB prospect bio. MLB Pipeline has him as the No. 2 prospect in the Astros system.

Now 19 years old, the 6-foot-4 left-handed infielder has a 65 grade on his power on the 20-80 scouting scale. Already 210 pounds, he projects as a power hitter in the Majors, which is why many scouts see him moving to third base, where that sort of projectible power can play better. He has the arm strength to handle the position, as his arm grades out at 60.

Neyens also has the time to develop as Houston is covered at third base. Carlos Correa was re-acquired last season and is under contract through at least the 2028 season. From there, he has four seasons with vesting options that would kick in based on performance. Neyens may not be ready by then. But, with three years of runway, checking in at Triple-A Sugar Land isn’t out of the question.

