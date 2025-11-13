Astros GM Dana Brown Discusses Next Steps for Struggling Rookie Cam Smith

The Houston Astros have been hustling during this offseason, as have many MLB teams. Major moves and decisions are being made in hopes of boosting the franchise for its 2026 campaign.

Now, heads are turned toward right fielder Cam Smith as the Astros navigate where to go from here. Smith, a rookie who was once a promising first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft, has struggled endlessly this year to find his footing around the diamond. His performance was rather disappointing, leaving question marks surrounding Houston.

Smith was part of a blockbuster trade when Houston traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. The Astros received Smith in return, but the shocking move has not paid off quite yet.

What’s Next for Smith?

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

When Houston's 2025 season wrapped up — much earlier than anticipated — Smith had slashed .236/.312/.358 overall with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and amassed 51 RBIs across 134 games.

His offensive prowess did not shine through this season, but considering he's only 22 years old and fresh into his professional baseball career, there is plenty of time for him to refine his skills and build back confidence at the plate. However, general manager Dana Brown suggests that Smith may need to step back if things don't turn around.

"The talent is off the charts. He could be a star one day. We all know that,” Brown stated, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required). "We saw glimpses of it last year, but we’re going to need him to be more consistent."

Sep 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) reacts after the final out against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

“I would think he comes back and tries to play with more consistency and makes the necessary adjustments, but we have to be open to sending him back to Triple A if he hasn’t turned the corner," Brown continued, further reported by Rome. “The veteran guys that have done it, have a track record, they’re penciled in. The other guys, I feel like we have to let it play out. See who comes in hot and see who owns it. There’s a lot to be said for guys that work hard in the offseason and then make the necessary adjustments. We’re hoping that Cam does that. If he does that, we’ll be excited.”

When the Astros made the Smith-Tucker trade, criticism poured in. To trade an outfielder as established as Tucker for a rookie was certainly a risky move, and during this season, the risks became clear.

In a perfect world, Smith will kick his play into high gear and make a stunning comeback, but the franchise must prepare for the worst-case scenario, and Brown explained that decisions still need to be made regarding the outfield.