Astros Prized Rookie Cam Smith Given Brutal Ranking Based on Long-Term Value
Last offseason, the Houston Astros ushered in some major changes.
Not only did they let another one of their championship core players walk in free agency, but they also decided to trade Kyle Tucker and get ahead of his impending free agency. It certainly would have helped to have the 2025 Silver Slugger winner on the roster this year, but the return the Astros got back from the Chicago Cubs also was exciting for the present and future.
The headliner of the return package was Cam Smith, the 2024 first-round pick who hit the ground running immediately upon making his professional debut. After showing some pop in college, he completely turned heads with the power he displayed out of the gate.
But unfortunately for both the Astros and Smith, after he shockingly played his way onto the Opening Day roster, he had a disappointing rookie campaign. And when Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline took a look at the 2025 rookie class and ranked them in order of long-term value, he was a bit bearish on Smith by ranking him 22nd out of 40.
Cam Smith's Ranking Was Way Too Low
Callis didn't give a reason as to why he put Smith at No. 22, so it's hard to understand why that was his ranking. However, one could only deduce that his underwhelming offensive production that significantly crated in the second half of the year was a leading reason.
On the season, Smith finished with a .236/.312/.358 slash line and an OPS+ that was 13 points below the league average of 100. His power also didn't translate with just nine longballs hit and 51 runs driven in, and he sometimes looked overwhelmed at the plate with 137 K's across 134 games. All of that was on display during the second half when he slashed .154/.247/.242, which is one of the reasons why Houston added an outfielder ahead of the trade deadline.
However, it also should be noted that Smith was an incredible defender this past season. After transitioning from third base over to right field, he was worth an impressive 12 defensive runs saved and was named finalist for the AL Gold Glove Award.
All of that came at the age of 22, where he wasn't even two years removed from playing college ball.
Perhaps things would have gone differently if the Astros had been a bit more patient with Smith. Instead of putting him on the Opening Day roster before he even saw a pitch at Triple-A, they could have given him some time at that affiliate level to get him ready for what he was about to see.
But once they made up their mind that Smith was going to be a featured part of this roster following what he did during spring training, the injuries Houston suffered throughout the season made it so they couldn't send him down the minors for a reset.
All of that is to say, making a judgement on Smith at this young of age with the high ceiling he has doesn't seem to be wise. But it will be up to him to prove that perception wrong.