MLB Writer Hints at Unfortunate Reason for Astros Free Agent Remaining Unsigned

When free agency began, it was widely known that Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros were headed for a split. The signs were there, but the question was, just where was the left-hander going to end up? It was a rocky end to the 2025 season for Valdez on a number of levels last year.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

One of the biggest storylines near the end of the season was Valdez and his cross-up of catcher César Salazar. It generated some talk around the league and there was some thought that it might affect Valdez's free agency and keep teams away. That seemed like a little bit of a strong take, but one writer thinks that could be a reason as to why Valdez remains on the open market.

Framber Valdez's Character Called Into Question in Free Agency

Framber Valdez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed the top 8 remaining free agency dominoes, with Valdez listed. It does remain surprising that Valdez remains a free agent. Kelly hinted that his dust-up with Salazar might be a big reason as to why.

"As it turns out, purposely crossing up your catcher shortly before you hit the open market doesn't do a ton for your free-agent stock,'' wrote Kelly. "It's difficult, at this stage, to think that character concerns aren't part of the reason why Framber Valdez remains available in free agency.''

You would like to think that is not the reason, but it's hard to ignore. The 32-year-old is coming off a 2025 season that saw him go 13-11 in 31 starts with a 3.66 ERA in 192 innings. He struck out 187 and walked just 68 while finishing with a 3.8 WAR. Those are numbers you don't see often in a player who is still a free agent with spring training around the corner.

Valdez is looking for a long-term commitment with a team, but the longer he goes unsigned, the less likely that is. Character issues aside, he would, without a doubt, be a top-of-the-rotation starter and solidify a contender's rotation.

There have been teams linked to Valdez, including the Baltimore Orioles, who need a starter like Valdez. Could the Detroit Tigers or Toronto Blue Jays come in and sign him late? Maybe, but those teams would be more likely to offer a short-term deal of one or two years rather than a long-term commitment.

The longer Valdez remains on the free agent market, the less likely he is to get a big deal, and the more his character will be called out, which is unfortunate for a pitcher who is one of the top ones when he's on top of his game.

More Astros On SI