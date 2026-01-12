Astros Searching For Catching Help Despite Confidence in Cesar Salazar

The Houston Astros are doing everything they can to make it back to the playoffs in 2026. The problem is that the Astros are having a slow offseason. Houston was able to add Tatsuya Imai, the top Japanese pitcher on the market. However, there have not been many other significant signings.

A big positional need in Houston is a backup catcher. Yainer Diaz, who is headed for an arbitration hearing, will remain the starter, but the backup job is up for grabs. Cesar Salazar is the current backup backstop on the roster, but the Astros are searching for someone a little more reliable at the plate.

In the Astros Mailbag, Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) detailed plans for finding a backup catcher.

"Houston is seeking a more established catcher to pair with Diaz," Rome wrote in response to a question about the catching situation in Houston.

Cesar Salazar Can Handle Catching Duties

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Astros' search for someone more established is not a knock on Salazar's talent. In fact, Houston is very high on their young catcher. The only problem is that he is not suited to handle a large workload behind the plate.

In 2025, Salazar slashed .231/.375/.231 over just 13 at-bats. The 29-year-old has a career OPS under .600 in the MLB, albeit a small sample size. Still, it is enough to give Houston doubts about his ability to hit at the big league level.

The reason the Astros are searching for another catcher is the loss of Victor Caratini. Caratini recorded 386 plate appearances for Houston last season. With that, he slashed .259/.324/.404 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI.

The Astros are hoping to find someone who can provide that same type of production. That is not saying Salazar is unable, but he has not proven his bat at the Major League level.

Defensively, Salazar is one of the best.

"Salazar, who is out of minor-league options, is revered for his game calling and baseball intellect," Rome wrote.

He had one incident involving a cross-up with Framber Valdez, but he handled it with class. The rest of the pitching staff loves throwing to Salazar, especially with his ability to call the game at an elite level.

The Astros are likely to try out a six-man rotation in 2026. Starting pitchers love having someone consistent to throw to. If Salazar is someone pitchers prefer to work with, he could see multiple starts a week.

Who Can The Astros Sign Instead?

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The catching market has been stagnant all offseason. JT Realmuto is the biggest free agent catcher, and the rest of the catchers will likely not sign until he does. Realmuto's contract could determine the value catchers will receive heading into spring training.

Caratini re-signing with the Astros is likely not going to happen. But there are other options to choose from.

Jonah Heim and Mitch Garver have both played multiple seasons in the MLB. They would slot perfectly as a backup for Diaz for a year or two. There is always a possibility of a trade, but free agency should be their first plan.

Whatever the decision may be, the Astros have options.

