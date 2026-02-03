Astros Predicted To Reunite With Veteran Starting Pitcher for Rotation Depth

Spring training begins next week and the Houston Astros will begin it with questions surrounding their starting rotation. Framber Valdez remains a free agent and with each passing day, it seems like he's not going to get the long-term deal he was hoping to get.

The Astros have made some additions to their rotation behind projected ace Hunter Brown by signing Japanese rookie Tatsuya Imai. Houston was the surprising team to sign Imai and that came after Astros general manager Dana Brown gave up a haul of prospects as part of a three-team trade that got right-hander Mike Burrows from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Houston could use another addition to their rotation and if they decide to make a late signing before spring training begins, there are a couple of veteran options. One of them is familiar to Astros fans, Justin Verlander. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted that he will return to Houston for the 2026 season and add depth to a rotation that could use it.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted the Astros starting rotation for Opening Day and he had Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier, Imai, Lance McCullers Jr., Mike Burrows and Ryan Weiss as part of a six-man rotation. Signing Verlander would certainly strengthen that projected rotation and give manager Joe Espada options.

"This actually isn't sentimental—a third stint for Justin Verlander in Houston makes some sense for everyone involved,'' wrote Kelly.

"Verlander faces an uphill battle to become the 25th pitcher in MLB history to win 300 games, but he is sitting on 266 victories entering his age-43 season. The Astros are a competitive team, and Houston is a comfortable setting that the future Hall of Famer can continue to chip away toward that milestone.''

At 42 years old, it's going to take a couple of years, at least, for Verlander to reach the 300-win plateau. However, considering the dwindling options in the starting pitcher market and teams looking to add a veteran arm, a deal to return to Houston does make sense for everyone involved.

Last season with the San Francisco Giants, Verlander struggled early in the season, but got better in the second half of the season. After the All-Star Break, he had 14 starts with a 2.99 ERA. He finished the season with a 3.85 ERA, which was better than his 5.48 ERA in 2024 with Houston.

Taking a chance on signing Verlander is certainly a move Dana Brown should consider. They could target Chris Bassitt, Lucas Giolito or Max Scherzer, but with Verlander, Houston knows what they're getting. This move makes a lot of sense in terms of strengthening a rotation that is looking to rebound without their ace in 2026.

