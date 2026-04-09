Astros Have One Glaring Hole That Keeps Getting Bigger with Every Injury

Before Wednesday night ended, the Houston Astros boasted the second-worst team ERA in baseball. That is not a stat you want to be first in, especially when it involves a 6.05 ERA.

In fact, the Astros aren't particularly close to many other teams, either. There are four teams with an ERA worse than five so far this season.

The pitching has been grim, and it continues to get worse. Christian Javier left Wednesday's game with shoulder tightness and is getting evaluated. Before the contest, Javier wasn't exactly helping in the ERA department. He allowed six runs in back-to-back starts, both under five innings pitched.

He allowed a run over an inning of work before being removed on Wednesday. The pitching has been the main dilemma for a team that continues to score mass amounts of runs. The Astros have scored six or more runs eight times this season, but have lost five of their last six games.

Over the losing stretch, Houston scored 11 runs, 10 runs, and seven runs in a game, and lost two of those three games. While the Astros staff is all doom and despair, their ace is sidelined as well. Hunter Brown was placed on the IL earlier this week for the first time in his career with a Grade 2 shoulder strain, with no timetable to return.

The Injury Bug Has Plagued the Astros Starting Rotation – Big Time

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Walks have also been a big problem as well this season. Houston leads the league in walks allowed with 70, and WHIP at 1.63.

While Javier is evaluated and the Astros figure out who to promote, they have a couple of options who can really make a difference. Spencer Arrighetti has started 35 games over the last two seasons with Houston, and has been incredible to begin the Triple-A season. The righty hasn't allowed a run over 8.1 innings and two starts.

He's only allowed one hit this season and struck out 13 batters. His only flaw thus far has been walks. He's walked five batters, which is historically accurate. He owns a 4.24 career BB/9, but has certainly earned a promotion to the big leagues.

Another promotion prospect is Miguel Ullola, who has shone at Triple-A as well this season. He has a 1.86 ERA and .096 batting average against over 9.2 innings this season. Houston's No. 12 prospect pitched well over 23 starts at Triple-A last season, and has continued that effort into the new year.

The Astros Have Multiple Young Guns Waiting in the Wings

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No matter who is promoted, something must change. The Astros have a strong rotation that can be elite if performing at its peak, but that hasn't been the case this season. Tatsuya Imai and Mike Burrows both looked good in their latest starts, which is a step in the right direction.

If Houston plans on competing for a playoff spot this season, the elite offense will need some help. It's a shame that the team with the highest runs scored this season has a sub-.500 record through 13 games.

They are first in runs scored, doubles, third in homers, second in average, and top three in a plethora of other categories. If they can turn the pitching around even a little bit, it could be a great season even after the slow start.